Regency Auction updates by Legend Rare Coin Auctions (LRCA) ……



On April 14, PCGS announced that their scheduled Members’ Only Show, set to take place May 13-16 in New Orleans, had been canceled. As a result of this change, the Regency Auction 38, which was to be held in conjunction with that show, will now be held from our office in New Jersey, just like we held March’s Regency Auction 37.

Given the success of our Regency 37, we expect great things from our May auction as well.

Our hope is that by the time the auction day arrives, we will have flattened the curve enough to be able to have physical lot viewing and live in-person bidding for Regency 38. New Jersey’s governor announced earlier this week that the state is working with several other East Coast states to start reopening things by around that time. Unfortunately, no specifics have been given about that plan, so we cannot make any guarantees yet. What we can say is that, as specifics become available, we will make any change in our schedule known immediately and clearly, so that everyone has as much time as possible to make any necessary arrangements.

In the meantime, I wanted to highlight some of the things we have already done and are continuing to do to improve our ability to show lots and connect with you remotely.

Remote Lot Viewing

Starting even before COVID-19, we have implemented remote lot viewing for those customer who cannot view lots in person. We have now expanded that program to allow easy and convenient lot viewing to all customers through the use of a computer or smartphone. At your preference, we will either set up a video conference through your computer or a video call on your smartphone to go through all of the lots on your watch list. This teleconferencing includes HD video of all lots, and in depth analysis with our senior numismatist, Greg Cohen, in order to answer any questions you may have. If you would like to set up a remote lot viewing session with Greg, please contact us to set up an appointment.

Lot Videos

We have just created a Youtube channel for LRCA, and are in the process of developing some HD videos for the channel highlighting the amazing coins in Regency 38. Our plan is to create a video that highlights every coin in the auction, so that you can view every lot at your leisure from the comfort of your own home. Depending on customer feedback, we may expand on these videos in order to provide even more opportunities for you to get an in-depth look at what we are offering. More information will be available on this new feature in the coming weeks, so be on the lookout for that and our premier video in the coming weeks.

Special Financing

We understand that finances may not be as straightforward for people today as they were before COVID. Because of that, we are instituting several new policies to try and make it easier to buy from our auctions.

1. Alternate Payment Methods

For Regency 38, we are accepting bullion and semi-numismatic coins as payment for purchases made in the auction. If you contact us before the auction day, we will go through the items you want to trade for your purchases and give you a range for the value of those items. Then, after the sale, we will tell you what the exact trade price will be for those coins, and if you accept, take them as payment for your auction invoice. Our price quote to you will be the exact price we will sell the coins for. We are not looking to make any extra money with this program, only add flexibility for our customers.

2. Consignments for Regency 39

We will also accept consignments for our Regency Auction 39 in July as payment, either partial or full, for any purchases made in Regency Auction 38. Contact us prior to auction day, and we will work with you on the list of what you want to consign, and we will give you our auction estimate for those coins, which you can use to decide on whether you want to consign them as payment. All consignments must be approved in order to be eligible to be used as payment, so please contact us immediately.

3. Special Terms

We understand that everyone’s situation is different, and that a single policy may not reflect your needs right now. We have flexible payment terms available for both collectors and dealers – give us a call and we can work with you.

For more information on any of these options, you can reach us at (732) 935-1168, or through our email at info@legendauctions.com. All special financing must be agreed to before auction day (May 14th).

We at LRCA want to again thank all of our customers for their continued support. We are eternally grateful for everyone who has participated in our auctions, either by bidding or consigning, and truly believe that we all need to work together to get through this. If you have any questions, or simply want to talk, we are here for you.



Matthew Bell

CEO, Legend Rare Coin Auctions

matthew@legendauctions.com

* * *

Legend Rare Coin Auctions (LRCA), based in Lincroft, New Jersey, is a boutique-style rare coin auction firm.

Connect with Legend Rare Coin Auctions on social media: