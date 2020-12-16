Although Florida United Numismatists (FUN) canceled January’s Expo in Orlando, Heritage’s full slate of auctions change only in their date and location. Heritage will go forward with the scheduled numismatic auctions, just as we have done seamlessly and successfully when the April 2020 Central States, June and September Long Beach, and Summer ANA conventions were canceled.
The FUN Signature Auction of US Coins has moved to our brand new World Headquarters in Dallas, to be held January 20 to 24 – including an unprecedented three Platinum Night sessions that feature Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part III on Wednesday, January 20, PARTRICK PLATINUM! on Thursday the 21st immediately followed by our traditional Platinum Night presentation.
When all is said and done, more than 500 world-class rarities will change hands in those outstanding sessions alone, supported by more than 1,700 additional lots in three afternoon Signature floor sessions and an online-only Sunday Heritage Auctions Signature Internet session.
Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part III
The Bob R. Simpson Collection continues to ring up strong bids and healthy prices as collectors and dealers alike respond to the depth and quality from this exquisite collection. Mr. Simpson has been a friend and valued Heritage client for over 20 years. He is well known as part-owner of the Texas Rangers baseball team, and he is a noted philanthropist and lifelong Texas energy executive as well. He is nothing short of a legendary figure in the rare coin hobby.
This is the third offering of Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection from Heritage Auctions. Results from the first two Simpson Collection installments approach $23 million USD in prices realized, which averages out to more than $36,000 per lot sold. That is a truly remarkable number – even more so considering the large number of pattern coins included in the offerings. The pattern lots are rare and of tremendous numismatic importance to a growing number of collectors. Prices for these exceptional patterns remain attractive and, we believe, often undervalued in comparison to the regular U.S. series. Opportunities await!
Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part III has been rescheduled for Heritage’s headquarters in Dallas on January 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM Central Standard Time. A total of 277 Simpson lots will cross the block, including many highlights:
Selections from the Bob R. Simpson Patterns
- 1804 Plain 4 Eagle Silver Die Trial – Judd-34, PR64 PCGS. Four examples known. High R.7.
- 1859 Half Dollar in Copper – Judd-244, PR65 Red and Brown PCGS. The Sunken Portrait of Washington, Unique.
- 1861 Double Eagle in Copper – Judd-289, PR64 Brown PCGS. CAC. Ex: Metzger-Zabriskie-Farouk. Unique.
- 1864 Indian Head / Flying Eagle Cent Mule – Judd-362 Original, PR62 PCGS. Struck in copper. R.8.
- 1866 Five Cents / Three Dollar Mule – Judd-531A, PR62 PCGS, Unique.
- 1872 Amazonian Quarter in Copper – Judd-1196, PR66 Red and Brown PCGS, Low R.7.
- 1872 Amazonian Half Dollar in Silver – Judd-1200, PR66+ PCGS, Low R.7.
- 1872 Amazonian Dollar in Copper – Judd-1206, PR65+ Brown PCGS. Low R.7.
- 1876 ‘Liberty by the Seashore’ Dollar in Silver – Judd-1467, PR66+ PCGS. CAC. Just five coins struck. High R.7.
- 1838 Half Dollar in Silver – Judd-76a Restrike, PR64+ PCGS. CAC. Just two pieces known, R.8.
- 1804 Half Eagle in Copper – Judd-31a, Privately Struck, “Restrike,” MS64 Brown PCGS. CAC. Only three pieces known, R.8.
- 1804 Half Eagle in Tin – Judd-32, Privately Struck in the 19th century, MS63 PCGS. CAC. No prior auction appearances. R.8.
Outstanding Coins from the Bob R. Simpson Regular U.S. Series
- 1792 Silver Center Cent – SP67 Brown PCGS. CAC. Judd-1, the historic Garrett coin. It is the finest-known example.
- 1885 Trade Dollar – PR63+ PCGS. CAC. The legendary Amon Carter coin.
- 1804 Plain 4 Eagle – BD-2, JD-1, Judd-33, PR65+ Deep Cameo PCGS. CAC. Extremely rare early gold proof, Ex: Sultan of Muscat and “Colonel” Green. Finest of three known proofs.
- 1943-D Bronze Lincoln Cent – MS64 Brown PCGS. Sole Denver representative among the 1943 wrong planchet errors. Unique.
- 1796 Quarter Eagle – Rare BD-3 Stars Obverse variety, MS65 PCGS. CAC. Ex: Byron Reed, sole finest known.
- 1794 Flowing Hair Half Dollar – O-101a (T-7), MS64+ PCGS. CAC. The finest Mint State 1794 half dollar.
- 1795 Flowing Hair Dollar – B-7, BB-18, MS64+ PCGS. CAC. Ex: Mougey-Eliasberg.
- 1895 Morgan Dollar – PR68 Cameo PCGS. CAC. Stunning Registry Set coin.
- 1910 Half Eagle – JD-1, PR68+ NGC. Sole-finest example known, the coin of a lifetime.
With each selection from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, the scope and importance of Mr. Simpson’s holdings become clear. It is our profound privilege (and pleasure) to present this, the third in a series of auctions from the collection. More installments wait in the wings, so collectors and numismatic professionals can look forward to additional offerings that will follow in the upcoming months. We are witness to a fabulous collection that takes its rightful place in numismatic history, delighting collectors of every discipline and specialty along the way. What an experience it is.
PARTRICK PLATINUM!
Our January 2015 presentation of Donald G. Partrick’s extraordinary United States colonial coins may well rank among the most impressive auctions of early U.S. colonials to this day. Heritage Auctions is extremely proud to be offering the balance of the Partrick Collection in a series of auctions which was launched in November 2020 by Don’s unparalleled collection of Connecticut coppers. The first Partrick Platinum Auction, to be held on January 21, 2021, features superlative examples of exceptional rarities, and is not to be missed.
Of utmost importance are two spectacular gold coins struck by Ephraim Brasher. Foremost is the finest of seven known examples of the iconic 1787 New York-style doubloon. Graded NGC MS65star CAC, this coin has been offered at public auction only twice in its 234-year history. At the Stickney sale in 1907 and the Garrett sale in 1979, it set world-record prices. We anticipate an electrifying atmosphere when it crosses the auction block.
Equally elite is the finer of only two known Lima-style doubloons, NGC MS61 CAC, which was last sold in the 1981 Garrett Collection sale, its only public auction appearance until now. Patterned after the eight escudos from the Lima, Peru mint, it is dated 1786. Together, Brasher’s New York and Lima doubloons represent the earliest gold coinage produced for circulation in the United States.
Also in gold are two outstanding Jacob Perkins-engraved Washington Funeral Medals circa 1800: the extremely rare Skull and Crossbones variety in NGC MS63, and the more often seen Funeral Urn reverse graded MS65. These medals were worn during Washington’s funerary procession; a small ribbon would have been looped through the hole and affixed to a garment with a pin. An evocative silver 1795 Washington oval Peace Medal, engraved by Joseph Richardson, is pedigreed to the Garrett Collection.
Additional Washington pieces are from 1792 and include the Washington President Silver Eagle and Stars Variety, GW-31 in NGC XF45 and the finest silver Getz pattern Washington half dollar graded NGC MS63.
Some of the many other Heritage Auction highlights include:
- 1714 Gloucester Courthouse Shilling, the finer of two known, NGC VF25
- 1774/3 Virginia “Shilling,” from the Garrett Collection, NGC PR62
- 1776 New Hampshire Copper, with the famous pine tree design, NGC VF25
- 1783 Nova Constellatio struck in silver, Crosby 2-B, NGC Fine 15
- 1786 Immunis Columbia/Shield mule, Maris 3-C, NGC MS62 Brown
- 1786 New Jersey Copper, Maris 7-E, Date Under Plow Beam, NGC AU55
- 1786 Non Vi Virtute Vici, the remarkable Eliasberg example, MS64+ Brown
- 1786 Non Vi Virtute Vici, Large Head, NGC AU55
- 1787 George Clinton Copper, early political Issue, NGC AU58
- 1787 Excelsior/Indian Copper from the Eliasberg Collection, NGC MS64 Brown
Donald G. Partrick’s passion for numismatics was coupled with boundless energy, an amazing capacity for learning, and an ability to focus on his goals. As a result, collectors with a wide variety of interests, and budgets, will continue to be both amazed and enticed by this marvelous offering.
Platinum Night
Our Platinum Night session that follows the Partrick Thursday evening session is hardly overshadowed. Please take a moment to note the offerings from individual consignors that will make the auction one for the record books. Highlights abound, including these exceptional coins (just to name a few):
- 1838 Liberty eagle, PR65 Cameo PCGS. CAC. Ex: “Colonel” Green-Farouk-Pittman.
- 1796 No Pole half cent, MS67 Red and Brown PCGS. The finest-known C-1, B-1 example.
- 1811 Wide Date half cent, C-1, B1 MS66 Red and Brown PCGS. CAC. The finest known.
- 1849 Mormon twenty dollar, MS62 PCGS. Kagin-4, R.6, a recently discovered example.
- 1796 dime, JR-4, MS66+ PCGS. CAC. Finest of the variety, Ex: Stack-Price-Thomas-Morelan.
We invite you to view and bid on the treasures in this auction at Coins.HA.com.