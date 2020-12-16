Although Florida United Numismatists (FUN) canceled January’s Expo in Orlando, Heritage’s full slate of auctions change only in their date and location. Heritage will go forward with the scheduled numismatic auctions, just as we have done seamlessly and successfully when the April 2020 Central States, June and September Long Beach, and Summer ANA conventions were canceled.

The FUN Signature Auction of US Coins has moved to our brand new World Headquarters in Dallas, to be held January 20 to 24 – including an unprecedented three Platinum Night sessions that feature Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part III on Wednesday, January 20, PARTRICK PLATINUM! on Thursday the 21st immediately followed by our traditional Platinum Night presentation.

When all is said and done, more than 500 world-class rarities will change hands in those outstanding sessions alone, supported by more than 1,700 additional lots in three afternoon Signature floor sessions and an online-only Sunday Heritage Auctions Signature Internet session.

Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part III

The Bob R. Simpson Collection continues to ring up strong bids and healthy prices as collectors and dealers alike respond to the depth and quality from this exquisite collection. Mr. Simpson has been a friend and valued Heritage client for over 20 years. He is well known as part-owner of the Texas Rangers baseball team, and he is a noted philanthropist and lifelong Texas energy executive as well. He is nothing short of a legendary figure in the rare coin hobby.

This is the third offering of Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection from Heritage Auctions. Results from the first two Simpson Collection installments approach $23 million USD in prices realized, which averages out to more than $36,000 per lot sold. That is a truly remarkable number – even more so considering the large number of pattern coins included in the offerings. The pattern lots are rare and of tremendous numismatic importance to a growing number of collectors. Prices for these exceptional patterns remain attractive and, we believe, often undervalued in comparison to the regular U.S. series. Opportunities await!

Important Selections from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, Part III has been rescheduled for Heritage’s headquarters in Dallas on January 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM Central Standard Time. A total of 277 Simpson lots will cross the block, including many highlights:

Selections from the Bob R. Simpson Patterns

Outstanding Coins from the Bob R. Simpson Regular U.S. Series

With each selection from The Bob R. Simpson Collection, the scope and importance of Mr. Simpson’s holdings become clear. It is our profound privilege (and pleasure) to present this, the third in a series of auctions from the collection. More installments wait in the wings, so collectors and numismatic professionals can look forward to additional offerings that will follow in the upcoming months. We are witness to a fabulous collection that takes its rightful place in numismatic history, delighting collectors of every discipline and specialty along the way. What an experience it is.

PARTRICK PLATINUM!

Our January 2015 presentation of Donald G. Partrick’s extraordinary United States colonial coins may well rank among the most impressive auctions of early U.S. colonials to this day. Heritage Auctions is extremely proud to be offering the balance of the Partrick Collection in a series of auctions which was launched in November 2020 by Don’s unparalleled collection of Connecticut coppers. The first Partrick Platinum Auction, to be held on January 21, 2021, features superlative examples of exceptional rarities, and is not to be missed.

Of utmost importance are two spectacular gold coins struck by Ephraim Brasher. Foremost is the finest of seven known examples of the iconic 1787 New York-style doubloon. Graded NGC MS65star CAC, this coin has been offered at public auction only twice in its 234-year history. At the Stickney sale in 1907 and the Garrett sale in 1979, it set world-record prices. We anticipate an electrifying atmosphere when it crosses the auction block.

Equally elite is the finer of only two known Lima-style doubloons, NGC MS61 CAC, which was last sold in the 1981 Garrett Collection sale, its only public auction appearance until now. Patterned after the eight escudos from the Lima, Peru mint, it is dated 1786. Together, Brasher’s New York and Lima doubloons represent the earliest gold coinage produced for circulation in the United States.

Also in gold are two outstanding Jacob Perkins-engraved Washington Funeral Medals circa 1800: the extremely rare Skull and Crossbones variety in NGC MS63, and the more often seen Funeral Urn reverse graded MS65. These medals were worn during Washington’s funerary procession; a small ribbon would have been looped through the hole and affixed to a garment with a pin. An evocative silver 1795 Washington oval Peace Medal, engraved by Joseph Richardson, is pedigreed to the Garrett Collection.

Additional Washington pieces are from 1792 and include the Washington President Silver Eagle and Stars Variety, GW-31 in NGC XF45 and the finest silver Getz pattern Washington half dollar graded NGC MS63.

Some of the many other Heritage Auction highlights include:

Donald G. Partrick’s passion for numismatics was coupled with boundless energy, an amazing capacity for learning, and an ability to focus on his goals. As a result, collectors with a wide variety of interests, and budgets, will continue to be both amazed and enticed by this marvelous offering.

Platinum Night

Our Platinum Night session that follows the Partrick Thursday evening session is hardly overshadowed. Please take a moment to note the offerings from individual consignors that will make the auction one for the record books. Highlights abound, including these exceptional coins (just to name a few):

We invite you to view and bid on the treasures in this auction at Coins.HA.com.

