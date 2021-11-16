Una and the Lion Leads NGC-Certified SINCONA British Collection

A phenomenal collection of more than 500 rare English coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is being offered this month by SINCONA. The auction includes gold rarities spanning 600 years of history, including an example of the beloved “Una and the Lion“, a coin issued to celebrate the young Queen Victoria. Bidding is already underway for SINCONA Auction 72: SINCONA British Collection Part 1, scheduled for November 21, 2021.

The Una and the Lion, which is graded NGC PF 63 Ultra Cameo, is being offered as part of a 15-coin Great Britain 1839 Proof Set (lot 852). Widely regarded as the most beautiful British coin, its obverse shows the young queen while the reverse shows her as the character of Lady Una guiding a lion in a scene inspired by Edmund Spenser’s epic poem The Faerie Queene.

The lot includes 14 other coins, from the Farthing up to the Sovereign. They are graded from NGC PF 63 to NGC PF 66 Cameo. More than a week before the sale, bidding for the lot was already over its starting price of CHF 250,000 (about $275,000) and is likely to go much higher.

The sale features several other Proof Sets, including an 1826 one issued under King George IV (lot 828). It is led by a 5 Sovereign graded NGC PF 63 Ultra Cameo and includes 10 other coins. Grades range from NGC Proof Details to NGC PF 67 Ultra Cameo.

“NGC is proud to have certified the SINCONA British Collection, the breadth of which is stunning,” said Ben Wengel, NGC Senior Finalizer of World Coins. “Not only do these coins tell the history of England, but they show the ascendant journey of numismatics itself from the Middle Ages to modern times.”

To celebrate these special coins, NGC encapsulated them with a special label that combines the British flag and the Matterhorn, a Swiss mountain that represents the highest level of achievement. SINCONA is headquartered in Zurich.

“It is an honor for us to present the SINCONA British Collection, which is a milestone in numismatics and one of the most significant collections of its kind ever assembled by an individual,” said Jürg Richter, CEO of SINCONA. “We are pleased with NGC’s expert authentication, grading, and encapsulation of these coins.”

Other NGC-certified highlights in the auction include:

An England 1547 Gold Pattern Half Sovereign graded NGC AU 55 (lot 567) with a starting price of CHF 50,000 (about $55,000)

An England 1643 Triple Unite graded NGC MS 64 (lot 613) with a starting price of CHF 25,000 (about $27,000)

An England 1656 Cromwell Broad graded NGC MS 61 (lot 623) with a starting price of CHF 20,000 (about $22,000)

An England 1687 5 Guineas graded NGC AU 58 (lot 677) with a starting price of CHF 20,000 (about $22,000)

An England 1688 Elephant and Castle 5 Guineas graded NGC AU 58 (lot 681) with a starting price of CHF (about $22,000)

An England 1691 Elephant and Castle 5 Guineas graded NGC MS 61 (lot 687) with a starting price of CHF 20,000 (about $22,000)

An England 1692 Elephant and Castle 5 Guineas graded NGC MS 62 (lot 690) with a starting price of CHF 20,000 (about $22,000)

An England 1694 5 Guineas graded NGC MS 62 PL (lot 695) with a starting price of CHF 20,000 (about $22,000)

A Great Britain 1711 5 Guineas graded NGC AU 53+ (lot 714) with a starting price of CHF 20,000 (about $22,000)

A Great Britain 1717 5 Guineas graded NGC AU 58 (lot 723) with a starting price of CHF 20,000 (about $22,000)

A Great Britain 1729 5 Guineas graded NGC MS 63 (lot 735) with a starting price of CHF 20,000 (about $22,000)

A Great Britain 1741/38 5 Guineas graded NGC MS 63 (lot 753) with a starting price of CHF 20,000 (about $22,000)

A Great Britain 1765 Gold Pattern Guinea graded NGC PF 64★ (lot 772) with a starting price of CHF 25,000 (about $27,000)

A Great Britain 1825 Gold Pattern 2 Sovereign graded NGC PF 63 (lot 825) with a starting price of CHF 20,000 (about $22,000)

A Great Britain 1835 (C) India 2 Mohur Restrike graded NGC PF 66+ Ultra Cameo (lot 849) with a starting price of CHF 20,000 (about $22,000)

A 10-coin Great Britain 1893 Proof Set graded NGC PF 64 to NGC PF 66+ Cameo (lot 885) with a starting price of CHF 20,000 (about $22,000)

Starting prices are provided by the auction house. All dollar amounts are US Dollars.

