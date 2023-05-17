David Lawrence Rare Coin Auctions
Barber Coinage From the Stephenville Collection at Heritage

By Heritage Auction

1903 Barber Half Dollar. Heritage Auctions.

Heritage Auctions has been fortunate enough to be selected to offer The Stephenville Collection, a wide-ranging collection spanning several different series, over the coming months.

Last month we offered Seated Liberty coinage, and this month’s offering consists entirely of Barber Coinage – dimes, quarters, and half dollars – ranging in grade from Superb Gem to well-circulated. All coins offered in this auction have been certified by PCGS. Any collector interested in the Barber series, regardless of budget or collecting goal, should take a close look at the offerings here; there truly is something for everyone. This auction is open for bidding now, with the live session scheduled for Monday, May 22 at 6:00 PM CT.

With less than one week before the auction ends, a number of pieces are already showing strong bids.

One such coin is lot 92103, a 1903 half dollar graded MS66 PCGS and with the CAC sticker of approval. This is a spectacularly preserved, top-graded example of the 1903 half dollar. Out of 2.2 million coins struck, only a few achieve the grade of MS66, and none have been certified numerically finer by either major grading service. Blue and gold hues coalesce with shades of rose and violet over each side, allowing vibrant luster to shine through on this razor-sharp coin.

Some other highlights of the Barber coinage in this auction are:

View and bid on these lots from the Barber coinage of the Stephenville Collection exclusively at Coins.HA.com.

The Curious Case of the Mystery Mule Tokens

