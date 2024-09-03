CAC Coins and CACG Bring Higher Premiums in August 2024

In addition to faring well in internet sales during the month of August 2024, coins approved and certified by CAC Grading brought impressive prices in live auctions in Dallas County, Texas and Orange County, California. Here are 10 examples selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1871-CC Liberty Seated Dollar in AU58

On August 1, David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) sold a CACG-graded AU58 1871-CC silver dollar for $86,225. On July 28, 2022, Legend auctioned a PCGS-graded AU58 1871-CC without a CAC sticker for $64,625. On Aug. 16, 2023, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS61 1871-CC silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $84,000. A CACG-graded AU58 coin realized more than a PCGS-graded MS61 1871-CC dollar.

2. 1943-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS67

On Aug. 11, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS67 1943-D Walking Liberty Half Dollar for $660. On Aug. 28, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS67 1943-D half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $360.

3. 1912 Indian Head Quarter Eagle Proof in PR66

On Aug. 11, GreatCollections sold a CACG-certified Proof 66 1912 Indian Head Quarter Eagle $2.50 gold coin for $37,489.10. On May 9, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof 66 1912 $2.50 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $31,213.20. On March 6, Stack’s Bowers auctioned an NGC-certified Proof 66+ (plus!) 1912 $2.50 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $33,600. Market values were not higher in August than they were earlier in 2024.

4. 1928-D Standing Liberty Quarter in MS66

On Aug. 13, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, MS66-grade 1928-D Standing Liberty Quarter for $36,000. On January 10, 2024, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS66 1928-D quarter without a CAC sticker for $13,200. Both coins received a ‘Full Head’ (FH) designation from PCGS. Market levels for these were not substantially higher in August 2024 than they were in January 2024.

5. 1921 Walking Liberty Half Dollar in MS65

On Aug.13, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, MS65-grade 1921 Walking Liberty Half Dollar for $38,400. On June 13, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS65 1921 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $25,200. On May 9, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-graded MS65 1921 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $26,400.

6. 1900-S Morgan Dollar in MS67

On Aug. 13, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, MS67-grade 1900-S Morgan Silver Dollar for $36,000. On May 9, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS67 1900-S Morgan Dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $18,000, half as much. Market levels were about the same in August as they were in May 2024, or lower in August.

7. 1909-O Indian Head Half Eagle in MS62

On Aug. 13, Stack’s Bowers auctioned two PCGS-graded MS62 1909-O Indian Head Half Eagle $5 gold coins in successive lots. A CAC-approved coin brought $51,600 and a PCGS-graded MS62 1909-O, without a CAC sticker, realized $23,400 – less than half as much.

8. 1884 Morgan Dollar in MS67

On Aug. 16, in successive lots, Heritage auctioned a CACG-graded MS67 and a PCGS-graded MS67 1884 Morgan Dollar. The CACG-graded coin realized $4,320 and the PCGS graded MS67 1884 dollar, which did not have a CAC sticker, realized much less: $2,880.

9. 1918 Lincoln-Illinois Commemorative Half Dollar in MS67

On Aug. 16, Heritage auctioned a CACG-graded MS67 1918 Lincoln-Illinois Commemorative Half Dollar for $2,640. On June 2, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS67 1918 Lincoln-Illinois Commemorative, without a CAC sticker, for $1,853.50.

10. 1914-S Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle in MS66

On Aug. 25, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS66 1914-S Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle $20 gold coin for $15,950. On June 18, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS66 1914-S $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $7,200, less than half as much.

