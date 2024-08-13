Stacks Bowers WFOM Auction

CAC Coins and CACG Bring Higher Premiums in July 2024

During the month of July 2024, CAC-approved and CACG-graded coins brought impressive premiums in many internet sales. Here are 10 examples selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1840-O Liberty Seated Half Dime in MS63

On July 7, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS63 1840-O Liberty Seated ‘No Drapery’ Half Dime for $7,241.30. On August 20, 2023, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS63 1840-O ‘No Drapery’ half dime without a CAC sticker for $4,121.22, and that same non-CAC 1840-O half dime was sold by Heritage in April 2023 for $4,440.

2. 1917 Type One Standing Liberty Quarter in MS66FH

On July 14, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified MS66FH 1917 Type One Standing Liberty Quarter for $3,245. On May 12, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified MS66FH 1917 Type One Standing Liberty Quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1,591.20. On March 27, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different PCGS-certified MS66FH 1917 Type One Standing Liberty Quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1,920.

3. 1941-S Franklin Half Dollar in MS66

On July 14, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS66 1941-S Franklin Half Dollar for $4,126.10. On June 26, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS66 1941-S half, without a CAC sticker, for $630. On March 28, Stack’s Bowers sold two PCGS-graded MS66+ (plus!) 1941-S half dollars, neither of which had a CAC sticker. Each brought $1,920.

4. 1880-O Morgan Dollar in MS64

On July 14, at 6:30:15 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections auctioned a CACG-graded MS64 1880-O Morgan Silver Dollar for $2,310. Twelve seconds earlier, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS64 1880-O Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $1,222.12.

5. 1936 Mercury Dime in PR67

On July 15, Heritage sold a CACG-certified Proof 67 1936 Mercury Dime for $5,520, a nice premium. On June 9, GreatCollections sold an NGC-certified Proof 67 1936 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $2,895.20. On March 27, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof 67 1936 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $2,100.

6. 1913 Indian Head Quarter Eagle in MS63

On July 19, Scotsman auctioned a CAC-approved MS63 1913 Indian Head Quarter Eagle $2.5 gold coin for $1,357. On May 22, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS63 1913 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $990. Although the price of gold bullion was higher, the value of MS63 1913 $2.5 gold coins was lower in July than it was in May.

7. 1868-S Liberty Head Double Eagle in AU55

On July 19, Scotsman auctioned a CAC-approved AU55 grade 1868-S Liberty Head Double Eagle $20 gold coin for $3,540. On July 22, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU55 1868-S $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $2,760.

8. 1906 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle in MS65

On July 22, Heritage sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS65 1906 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle $2.5 gold coin for $1,140. On May 15, Heritage sold three PCGS-graded MS65 1906 $2.5 gold coins, not one of which had a CAC sticker. Each realized $750. Market levels for these were only slightly higher in July than they were in May, maybe 3% higher.

9. 1833 Capped Bust Dime in AU58

On July 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU58 1833 Capped Bust Dime for $690. On December 13, Stack’s Bowers sold an NGC-graded AU58 1833 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $528. Market levels for these were not higher in July 2024 than they were in December 2023.

10. Liberty Seated Half Dollar in AU53

On July 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved AU53 1853 ‘Arrows and Rays’ Half Dollar for $960. On July 14, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded AU53 1853 ‘Arrows & Rays’ Half Dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $715. On June 4, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-graded AU53 grade 1853 ‘Arrows & Rays’ Half Dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $600.

* * *

Premiums for CAC-approved and CACG-certified coins in the month of June 2024

* * *

CAC was founded by leading members of the numismatic community, including John Albanese, a respected authority on coin grading and the rare coin market. The CAC GREEN Label signifies that a coin has met Certified Acceptance Corporation's stringent grading standards. Coins are accepted through CAC Submission Centers. These are knowledgeable dealers who will assist you with your submission and the associated guidelines.
