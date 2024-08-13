CAC Coins and CACG Bring Higher Premiums in July 2024

During the month of July 2024, CAC-approved and CACG-graded coins brought impressive premiums in many internet sales. Here are 10 examples selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

1. 1840-O Liberty Seated Half Dime in MS63

On July 7, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS63 1840-O Liberty Seated ‘No Drapery’ Half Dime for $7,241.30. On August 20, 2023, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS63 1840-O ‘No Drapery’ half dime without a CAC sticker for $4,121.22, and that same non-CAC 1840-O half dime was sold by Heritage in April 2023 for $4,440.

2. 1917 Type One Standing Liberty Quarter in MS66FH

On July 14, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified MS66FH 1917 Type One Standing Liberty Quarter for $3,245. On May 12, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified MS66FH 1917 Type One Standing Liberty Quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1,591.20. On March 27, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different PCGS-certified MS66FH 1917 Type One Standing Liberty Quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1,920.

3. 1941-S Franklin Half Dollar in MS66

On July 14, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS66 1941-S Franklin Half Dollar for $4,126.10. On June 26, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS66 1941-S half, without a CAC sticker, for $630. On March 28, Stack’s Bowers sold two PCGS-graded MS66+ (plus!) 1941-S half dollars, neither of which had a CAC sticker. Each brought $1,920.

4. 1880-O Morgan Dollar in MS64

On July 14, at 6:30:15 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections auctioned a CACG-graded MS64 1880-O Morgan Silver Dollar for $2,310. Twelve seconds earlier, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS64 1880-O Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $1,222.12.

5. 1936 Mercury Dime in PR67

On July 15, Heritage sold a CACG-certified Proof 67 1936 Mercury Dime for $5,520, a nice premium. On June 9, GreatCollections sold an NGC-certified Proof 67 1936 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $2,895.20. On March 27, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-certified Proof 67 1936 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $2,100.

6. 1913 Indian Head Quarter Eagle in MS63

On July 19, Scotsman auctioned a CAC-approved MS63 1913 Indian Head Quarter Eagle $2.5 gold coin for $1,357. On May 22, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS63 1913 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $990. Although the price of gold bullion was higher, the value of MS63 1913 $2.5 gold coins was lower in July than it was in May.

7. 1868-S Liberty Head Double Eagle in AU55

On July 19, Scotsman auctioned a CAC-approved AU55 grade 1868-S Liberty Head Double Eagle $20 gold coin for $3,540. On July 22, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU55 1868-S $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $2,760.

8. 1906 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle in MS65

On July 22, Heritage sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS65 1906 Liberty Head Quarter Eagle $2.5 gold coin for $1,140. On May 15, Heritage sold three PCGS-graded MS65 1906 $2.5 gold coins, not one of which had a CAC sticker. Each realized $750. Market levels for these were only slightly higher in July than they were in May, maybe 3% higher.

9. 1833 Capped Bust Dime in AU58

On July 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded AU58 1833 Capped Bust Dime for $690. On December 13, Stack’s Bowers sold an NGC-graded AU58 1833 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $528. Market levels for these were not higher in July 2024 than they were in December 2023.

10. Liberty Seated Half Dollar in AU53

On July 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved AU53 1853 ‘Arrows and Rays’ Half Dollar for $960. On July 14, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded AU53 1853 ‘Arrows & Rays’ Half Dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $715. On June 4, Heritage auctioned a different PCGS-graded AU53 grade 1853 ‘Arrows & Rays’ Half Dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $600.

