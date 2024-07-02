CCAC to Review 2026 Semiquincentennial Coin Designs, Platinum Eagle Proof

The United States Mint announces that the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a two-day videoconference public meeting–primarily to review candidate designs for 2026 Semiquincentennial coins–on July 15-16, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm (ET) each day.

Agenda (subject to change):

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2026 Semiquincentennial Dime (July 15)

(July 15) Review and discussion of candidate designs for two of the five 2026 Semiquincentennial Quarters commemorating the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution (July 15)

commemorating the and the (July 15) Review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2026 American Eagle Platinum Proof Coin (July 15)

(July 15) Review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2026 Semiquincentennial Half Dollar (July 16)

(July 16) Review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2026 Semiquincentennial “Best of the Mint” Silver Medals (July 16)

The CCAC meeting discussing candidate designs for the 2026 American Eagle Platinum Proof Coin and 2026 Semiquincentennial Dime, Quarters, Half Dollar, and medals mentioned in the agenda above is open to interested members of the public and news media.

Interested members of the public may watch the meeting live stream on the United States Mint’s YouTube Channel. To watch the meeting live, members of the public may click on the “July 15, 2024” and “July 16, 2024” icons under the Live Tab for the specific day.

The public can call the CCAC hotline at (202) 354-7502 for updates on meeting time and access information.

If you need to request accommodation to watch the CCAC meeting, please contact the Office of Equal Employment Opportunity by July 9, 2024. You can submit an email request to [email protected] or call (202) 354-7260 or 1-888-646-8369 (TTY).

* * *

About the CCAC

In accordance with 31 U.S.C. 5135, the CCAC:

Advises the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals. Advises the Secretary of the Treasury with regards to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made. Makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

The CCAC was established in 2003 by Congress under Public Law 108-15.

-courtesy of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

* * *