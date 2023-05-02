China’s Mythical Unicorn Coin Series – A Modern Favorite

By Jeremy Bostwick – Senior Numismatist & Cataloger, Stack’s Bowers ……

Stack’s Bowers Galleries completed their highly successful Hong Kong auction last month, but that anticipated biannual sale isn’t the only venue in which collectors may encounter dazzling offerings from China. Our upcoming May Collectors Choice Online Auction (CCO), an expansive and all-encompassing auction with over 3,100 lots, has just posted, and features further entrants from the eminently popular modern Chinese coinage program: the Unicorn coin series. This mythical series, though fairly short-lived (1994 to 1997), remains one of the more celebrated and sought-after series, along with the perennial Pandas and Lunar issues.

Common design elements in the Unicorn coin series included one side with a “western-style” unicorn, likely more familiar with some as the animal one associates with a unicorn, with the other side featuring the “eastern-style” unicorn, seemingly appearing more like an equestrian dragon. These enchanting offerings, displaying the perfection that modern minting techniques allow, complement any collection of modern strikings, be they related to China or the entire world. In the upcoming CCO sale, a pair of “western-style” unicorns highlight the 1995 specimen (lot 71713), a gold 100 Yuan graded NGC Proof-68 Ultra Cameo, while a pair of “eastern-style” unicorns are found on the 1997 example (lot 71714), a platinum 100 Yuan graded NGC Proof-69 Ultra Cameo.

Look for these stunning modern Unicorn offerings, along with many other appealing coins, tokens, and medals, in our May 2023 Collectors Choice Online Auction.

