Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

HomeUS CoinsUS Silver Dollars

A Discrepancy in Carson City Mint Silver Dollar Production – 1880

By Roger W. Burdette

A Discrepancy in Carson City Mint Silver Dollar Production – 1880

By Roger W. Burdette, special to CoinWeek …..
The Carson City Mint has long been credited with delivering 591,000 standard Morgan silver dollars during the calendar year 1880. This quantity appears in official publications and numismatic literature. Further, it is well known that 96,000 Carson City dollars dated 1880 were condemned due to substandard fineness and were recoined at a later date. While this does not affect total production, it means that the maximum of 1880-CC dollars is 495,000.

This investigation indicates that a further 18,000 coins were either not actually minted, or were omitted from United States Mint Bureau Headquarters documentation. If these coins were not produced, then the maximum would shrink to 477,000.

From January through April 1880, the Carson City Mint did not produce or deliver silver coins. This was attributed to a shortage of bullion, for which California Nevada Bank and others wanted a premium over the London rate paid by the U.S. Mint Bureau. Eventually, enough silver was acquired to begin dollar manufacture in May, and 87,000 coins were delivered from the same pair of dies.

RG104 E-229 Box 17 of 17. Statement dated June 12, 1880 to Burchard from Crawford.
RG104 E-229 Box 17 of 17. Statement dated June 12, 1880 to Burchard from Crawford.

These standard silver dollars were delivered on:

  • May 17: 28,000
  • May 24: 32,000
  • May 29: 22,000
  • May 31: 5,000

There is no die report for June 1880, but a tabular report of Carson City Mint coinage by quarters covers all of 1880.

Figure 1 Extract from “Statement Showing Denominations, Value, and Standard Weight of Silver Coinage Executed at the U.S. Mint, Carson City, Nevada from January 1st 1875 to June 30, 1881,”
Figure 1 Extract from “Statement Showing Denominations, Value, and Standard Weight of Silver Coinage Executed at the U.S. Mint, Carson City, Nevada from January 1st 1875 to June 30, 1881,”

This shows silver dollar production in 1880 by quarters as:

  • Jan-Mar: $0
  • Apr-Jun: $198,000
  • Jul-Sept: $234,000
  • Oct-Dec: $159,000

If no coins were struck in April, and 87,000 were struck in May, then according to the report by calendar quarters, June’s delivered mintage was 111,000 dollar pieces. However, the headquarters volume “Coinage for each mint by delivery date”, volume 2, shows deliveries on:

  • June 9: 22,000
  • June 14: 18,000
  • June 23: 22,000
  • June 25: 31,000

Accordingly, silver dollar deliveries totaled 93,000 in that month. This is 18,000 less than the quarterly report. Further, the same quarterly reporting shows 591,000 Morgan dollars were struck at the Carson City Mint in 1880, and the HQ delivery journal shows a total of 573,000. A check of available correspondence does not reveal either the source of the discrepancy or any discussion about origin or correction.

For the balance of 1880, the delivery quantities match. Delivery dates are:

CC-Mint production table.

The quantity of 591,000 has long been used in official publications and numismatic literature. At present, and without additional corroboration, we must presume that a delivery of 18,000 pieces was omitted from the Mint Headquarters journal.

Previous article
Archives International Auction 84B of Stocks, Bonds, and World Banknotes

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.