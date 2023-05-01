Blanchard and Company gold and silver Coins

Unusual Brockage Error Coin Among New Inventory at Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics ……
Atlas Numismatics has prepared 251 new coins and medals for your consideration and browsing enjoyment. We hope that you may find something of interest for your collection and look forward to hearing from you if have any questions.

Atlas Numismatics remains actively interested in purchasing individual items and whole collections if you are considering selling your coins or medals. We would be happy to assist with shipping and insurance should your items merit further inspection. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, world, or United States coins for sale; click the following links for more information on Appraisals and Selling to Atlas.

Please contact us with any offers or other inquiries by sending an email to [email protected].

* * *

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These four items are a sample of the recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (219), Ancient (8), and U.S. (24) categories.

Unusual Brockage and Partial Collar Error

1073022 | GERMAN STATES. Frankfurt Am Main. (1846-1856) AR 3 Kreuzer. NGC MS67 Mint Error.
Image: Atlas Numismatics.

1073022 | GERMAN STATES. Frankfurt Am Main. (1846-1856) AR 3 Kreuzer. NGC MS67 Mint Error. 1.42gm. Crowned eagle with wings spread / Denomination and date within oak wreath. KM 313; AKS-23; Jaeger 24.

Partial collar with obverse brockage.

Lovely 1893 Proof Shilling

1071311 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1893 AR Shilling.
Image: Atlas Numismatics.

1071311 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1893 AR Shilling. NGC PR66 Cameo. By Thomas Brock & Edward Paynter (Rev.). Edge: Straight-grained. VICTORIA · DEI · GRA · BRITT · REGINA · FID · DEF · IND · IMP ·. Mature draped bust, left; T.B. below truncation / Crowned shields of England, Scotland and Ireland; crosses form the stops in the legend. KM 780. Proof; SCBC-3940; ESC-3155; Davies 1011 (Dies 1 A).

Obverse Designer: Thomas Brock. Reverse Designer: Edward Paynter.

Gem Lombard Imitation in the Name of Maurice Tiberius

ITALY. LOMBARDY. Ticinum. In The Name Of Maurice Tiberius. (582-602). (568-690) ND AV Tremissis. Image: Atlas Numismatics.
Image: Atlas Numismatics.

1072991 | ITALY. LOMBARDY. Ticinum. In The Name Of Maurice Tiberius. (582-602). (568-690) ND AV Tremissis. NGC MS65. 1.36gm. Pearl-diademed, draped and cuirassed bust, right / (Legend); IONOI in exergue. Victory standing facing, holding globus cruciger in left hand and wreath in right. cf. Bernareggi 1.

1798 Draped Bust Dollar, Bowers Plate Coin

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. 1798 AR Dollar. PCGS AU55. Image: Atlas Numismatics.
Image: Atlas Numismatics.

1073922 | UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. 1798 AR Dollar. PCGS AU55. U.S. Mint, Philadelphia. LIBERTY. Draped bust right, flanked by stars, date below / UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Large heraldic eagle. KM 32. 13 arrows; BB-122; B-14. Rarity-3. Pointed 9, Wide Date.

Q. David Bowers’ plate coin for the variety in The Encyclopedia of United States Silver Dollars, 1794-1804 (2013); Ex Stack’s Bowers & Ponterio (9 August, 2016) Lot 3162.

* * *

Atlas Numismatics – Appraisal and Buying

Atlas Numismatics is actively seeking to purchase individual items like the pedigreed Akragas dilitron and other highlights seen above, as well as whole collections. Please contact us if you have rare or exceptional ancient, United States, or world coins for sale; click here for more information.

