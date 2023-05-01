Unusual Brockage Error Coin Among New Inventory at Atlas Numismatics

By Atlas Numismatics ……

New Atlas Numismatics Inventory

These four items are a sample of the recent additions to our inventory. We have added new material in the World (219), Ancient (8), and U.S. (24) categories.

1073022 | GERMAN STATES. Frankfurt Am Main. (1846-1856) AR 3 Kreuzer. NGC MS67 Mint Error. 1.42gm. Crowned eagle with wings spread / Denomination and date within oak wreath. KM 313; AKS-23; Jaeger 24.

Partial collar with obverse brockage.

1071311 | GREAT BRITAIN. Victoria. (Queen, 1837-1901). 1893 AR Shilling. NGC PR66 Cameo. By Thomas Brock & Edward Paynter (Rev.). Edge: Straight-grained. VICTORIA · DEI · GRA · BRITT · REGINA · FID · DEF · IND · IMP ·. Mature draped bust, left; T.B. below truncation / Crowned shields of England, Scotland and Ireland; crosses form the stops in the legend. KM 780. Proof; SCBC-3940; ESC-3155; Davies 1011 (Dies 1 A).

Obverse Designer: Thomas Brock. Reverse Designer: Edward Paynter.

1072991 | ITALY. LOMBARDY. Ticinum. In The Name Of Maurice Tiberius. (582-602). (568-690) ND AV Tremissis. NGC MS65. 1.36gm. Pearl-diademed, draped and cuirassed bust, right / (Legend); IONOI in exergue. Victory standing facing, holding globus cruciger in left hand and wreath in right. cf. Bernareggi 1.

1073922 | UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. 1798 AR Dollar. PCGS AU55. U.S. Mint, Philadelphia. LIBERTY. Draped bust right, flanked by stars, date below / UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. Large heraldic eagle. KM 32. 13 arrows; BB-122; B-14. Rarity-3. Pointed 9, Wide Date.

Q. David Bowers’ plate coin for the variety in The Encyclopedia of United States Silver Dollars, 1794-1804 (2013); Ex Stack’s Bowers & Ponterio (9 August, 2016) Lot 3162.

* * *

