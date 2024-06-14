Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee Adds New Members

Jeanne Stevens-Sollman Returns to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee

The United States Mint has announced that the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury has appointed Jeanne Stevens-Sollman to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) as the member specially qualified by virtue of her experience in the medallic arts and sculpture, effective May 23, 2024. She previously served on the CCAC from 2012 through 2022 as a member representing the interest of the general public. She replaces Darla Jackson, who briefly served on the CCAC in 2023 and resigned to join the Mint as a Medallic Artist. Jeanne will serve a statutory four-year term.

Jeanne Stevens-Sollman is a full-time studio artist, internationally recognized for her bronze medallions and relief work as well as her long-time series of rabbits. Her work is found in many private collections, in addition to the permanent collections of the State Museum in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto, PA; the British Museum in London, England; the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.; and the National Museum of Medallic Art in Warsaw, Poland. Before embarking on her medallic career, Jeanne taught at Penn State University, Juniata College, and Haystack Mountain School of Crafts.

Currently a member of the Advisory Board of the Bellefonte Art Museum, Jeanne was born in Providence, Rhode Island. In 1972, she completed her Master of Fine Arts at the Pennsylvania State University and returned for post graduate work with Professor John Cook in Medallic Art in 1984. She is the recipient of the J. Saltus Sanford Award from the American Numismatic Society (1999); the Dutch Art Medal Society Award at FIDEM (Federation Internationale de la Medaille) (1998); the Award of Excellence in Medallic Art from the American Numismatic Association (2007), as well as receiving the Award of Distinction in sculpture from the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto.

Jeanne was the Director for the Trout Run Medallic Symposium in 1997, 1999, and 2001, an international gathering of medallic artists and collectors held in Saint Marys, Pennsylvania. She is a Penn State Alumni Fellow as well as a Fellow of the American Numismatic Society. A past president of the American Medallic Sculpture Association (AMSA), she recently completed two full four-year terms as the U.S. Delegate to FIDEM.

Her work is exhibited widely throughout the U.S. and abroad with solo exhibits at the Southern Allegheny Museum of Art; the American Numismatic Society in New York; the Art Store in Charleston, West Virginia; and the Laurel Highlands Museum of Art, Somerset, PA.

Sam Gelberd Joins the CCAC

The Deputy Secretary of the Treasury also appointed Sam Gelberd to the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee as the member specially qualified by virtue of their experience in numismatics, effective April 23, 2024. He replaces Dennis Tucker, who served on the CCAC from 2016 to 2024. Sam will serve a statutory four-year term.

Sam Gelberd is an independent numismatist and former middle school teacher, holding a B.A. degree from Florida Atlantic University. A collector since age 9, he has delivered presentations and instructed classes on various numismatic topics to people of all ages.

Since 2007, he’s been a Florida United Numismatists (FUN) member and volunteers at its conventions. He won FUN’s Best of Show exhibit award (2017), earned its Polly Abbott Service Award (2021), and was honored as a Numismatic Ambassador (2023).

Sam is a Life Member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA) and worked in the ANA’s Education Department for over 10 years. He primarily managed several programs for younger collectors and wrote Treasures in Your Pocket articles in The Numismatist. He is a member of the Combined Organization of Numismatic Error Collectors of America (CONECA) and two other collector organizations in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he currently resides.

* * *