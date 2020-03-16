Central States Numismatic Society Cancels 2020 Convention

The Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) has canceled its April 22-25, 2020 convention because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our focus is the safety and health of our booth holders, exhibitors, collectors and the general public. Therefore, in accordance with recommendations from health officials to cease activities where people gather together in large and close groups, we are canceling our convention,” CSNS President Mitch Ernst said.

The official CSNS convention auctions held by Heritage Auctions will still be held on the dates scheduled. However, the location has changed from the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center in suburban Chicago to Heritage’s headquarters in Dallas, Texas, instead. For more information on these auctions, please visit the Heritage website – www.ha.com.

CSNS understands the logistical challenges facing those who had made plans to attend the convention and will be reaching out to booth holders and exhibitors in the coming days to discuss options.

Hotel reservation questions should be directed to the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel at (847) 303-4100.

“We thank our many friends in the numismatic community, including educational exhibitors, numismatic professionals and collectors for their past support of our conventions and look forward to seeing them at our 82nd Anniversary Convention next year in Schaumburg,” Convention Chairman Kevin Foley said.

