New York International Numismatic Convention Announces New Speakers

The 49th Annual New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) has announced the addition of two educational programs to its slate of club meetings and activities.

The NYINC will be held at the Grand Hyatt New York, located on 42nd Street between Park and Lexington Avenues. Convention activities will be held from Friday, January 8 through Sunday, January 17. The 100 dealer world and ancient specialty bourse will be held January 14-17.

Prue Morgan Fitts will be the featured speaker at the meeting of the Association of Dedicated Byzantine Collectors. Her topic will be “Adventures in Collecting: Memories of My Numismatic Quests”. The Byzantine collectors meeting will take place at 11 am on Saturday, January 16 at the Grand Hyatt.

The New York Numismatic Club will host their current Vice-President Darrell Low at a gathering scheduled for 1 pm on January 16 at the Grand Hyatt. His topic will be “An Historical Survey of the New York Numismatic Club and the Contributions of Selected Members to the World of Numismatics”.

The full NYINC Schedule of Events can be found at the convention’s website, www.nyinc.info. The website home page also features a link that enables site visitors to book their Grand Hyatt reservations under the discounted rates offered under its official room block. Rates begin at $209.

Kevin Foley serves as Bourse Chairman for the New York International Numismatic Convention. Dealers interested in booths should contact him by calling (414) 807-0116, or via e-mail at kevinsfoley.kf@gmail.com.

Foley said, “We are moving ahead with all our plans for the NYINC. All our 2020 auction companies have renewed their contracts for 2021 and our bourse is within five booths of being sold out. We’ll once again have auctions for eight days from January 10 through January 17. Auction lot viewing will begin at the Grand Hyatt on Friday, January 8. Our board and staff are looking forward to seeing our many friends and past participants at yet another robust NYINC event.”

