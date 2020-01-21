NUMISMATA Munich: The Classical Coin Fair in March

From 7 to 8 March 2020, the classic among coin fairs will take place: NUMISMATA Munich. Like every year, the most important European coin fair for classical numismatics has a lot to offer: well-known concepts and new ideas.

From 7 to 8 March 2020, NUMISMATA Munich will take place at MOC. Exhibitors and visitors will come from Germany, all parts of Europe and many non-European countries. Whatever numismatic area you specialize in, at NUMISMATA Munich you will encounter the dealer of your choice: from ancient coins to contemporary collector coins and medals. You will find the whole spectrum of numismatics including banknotes and securities, service providers, accessory suppliers and publishers, coin dealers, and auction houses and mints – not to forget the numismatic associations.

Numismata Perfect Organisation, Perfect Offer, Perfect Venue

As always, the team of Erich and Angela Modes strive to organize a perfect coin fair that leaves nothing to be desired. The MOC is excellently connected regarding public transport and, additionally, the venue offers enough parking space at reasonable prices. Thanks to many years of experience, the organisers know exactly what coin dealers and collectors need.

Right Next Door: The Philatelia Munich

The Philatelia Munich – formerly known as the Internationale Briefmarken-Börse – already starts on Friday. This year, the fair is organised by the Bundesverband des Deutschen Briefmarkenhandels APHV e. V. (Federal Association of the German Stamp Trade) and takes place in hall 2, directly next door to NUMISMATA Munich. Tickets are valid for both events.

Numismata Coin Dealers Only

Exhibitors and visitors of NUMISMATA that run a coin dealership themselves will have the opportunity to participate in a workshop on “Successful Coin Dealing on the Internet”. The event organised in collaboration with CoinsWeekly will provide basic knowledge for optimising the online presence of your business.

The topics include:

Recipes for success for your website

Internationalizing your customer base

Customer retention by means of newsletters

Chances and challenges of social media

Effective online advertising

An English workshop will take place on Saturday afternoon and a German one on Sunday at noon, the number of participants is limited. If you are interested, you should register in good time at info@numismata.de.

You see, coming to Munich is definitely worth it: NUMISMATA Munich is simply the classic among coin fairs.

53rd NUMISMATA Munich

Saturday, 7 March 2020, 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, 8 March 2020, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

MOC

Halls 2 and 3

Lilienthalallee 40

80939 Munich, Germany

Two-day ticket 12 euros; Saturday ticket 10 euros; Sunday ticket 6 euros; 8 euros for groups of at least 10 persons and members of numismatic associations; admission is free for young people up to the age of 16.

Tickets can be bought at the entrance of the hall from 8 a.m. on both trade fair days. Advance

sales are available from 2 to 4 March 2020 at Münzen Modes, Reichenbachstr. 17, 80469

Munich, Germany, 9:00 a. m. to 5:00 p.m.

For more information:

NUMISMATA International

Münzen Modes

Reichenbachstraße 17

81469 Munich, Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 89 26 83 59

Fax: +49 (0) 89 260 90 60

Email: info@numismata.de

Website: www.numismata.de

The next NUMISMATA Berlin will take place on 24 and 25 October 2020.

The next NUMISMATA Frankfurt will take place on 20 and 21 November 2020.

