Coins of the German States Highlight Heritage Auction June 23

Heritage’s June 23 German States Showcase Auction proves a richly curated event highlighting the vast numismatic history of the many German States that issued coinage in their own names. This auction features several conditional outliers from the ever-popular City View and Wildman Taler series, balanced by absolute rarities from lesser-seen states such as Hohenlohe and the Teutonic Order. Noteworthy too is the strong showing of gold Prussian 10 and 20 Mark, alongside a sprinkling of scarce Ducat and Siege issues.
One of the outstanding offerings in this auction coins from the German States is a 1759-FWôF Taler from Saxony. Graded MS66 by NGC, this is a jaw-dropper in every sense. This is the first instance our firm has offered this type, reputably difficult to source and bringing strong premiums in all states of preservation. Furthermore, this is the highest grade awarded by either major service, the next highest example coming in three whole points lower. Luster is abundant, swirling around the wood-grained pewter and baby blue patina, appearing as a singular pool of toned splendor. The devices, although low relief, have retained incredible detail. This wonder coin is surely one of the top prizes in this auction.
Specialists will also undoubtedly be interested in coins like these:
- Austria: Rudolf II 2 Taler 1604 AU58 PCGS, Hall mint, KM57.1, Dav-3004
- Brunswick-Lüneburg-Calenberg. Ernst August 1-1/2 Taler 1688-RB AU53 PCGS, KM281.2, Dav-245
- Hohenlohe-Neuenstein-Öehringen. Johann Friedrich I Taler 1696 MS62 PCGS, KM15, Dav-6828
- Landau. Free City Siege Uniface Klippe 1 Florin 4 Kreuzer 1713 MS62 PCGS, KM12
- Prussia. Wilhelm II gold Proof 20 Mark 1911-A PR64+ Ultra Cameo NGC, Berlin mint, KM521
- Schwarzburg-Sondershausen. Günther Friedrich Karl II 2 Taler 1854-A MS63 NGC, Berlin mint, KM140, Dav-920
- Teutonic Order. Maximilian I of Austria Taler 1603 MS62 NGC, Hall mint, KM3, Dav-5848
- Westphalia. Hieronymus Napoleon gold Restrike 40 Franken 1813-C (1867) MS63 PCGS, KM129, Fr-3516
View the diversity of coin offerings from the German States in this auction, and place your bids through Sunday, June 23, at Coins.HA.com. The concluding Live Session will begin June 23 at 7PM CT (8PM ET).
* * *