Coins of the German States Highlight Heritage Auction June 23

Heritage’s June 23 German States Showcase Auction proves a richly curated event highlighting the vast numismatic history of the many German States that issued coinage in their own names. This auction features several conditional outliers from the ever-popular City View and Wildman Taler series, balanced by absolute rarities from lesser-seen states such as Hohenlohe and the Teutonic Order. Noteworthy too is the strong showing of gold Prussian 10 and 20 Mark, alongside a sprinkling of scarce Ducat and Siege issues.

One of the outstanding offerings in this auction coins from the German States is a 1759-FWôF Taler from Saxony. Graded MS66 by NGC, this is a jaw-dropper in every sense. This is the first instance our firm has offered this type, reputably difficult to source and bringing strong premiums in all states of preservation. Furthermore, this is the highest grade awarded by either major service, the next highest example coming in three whole points lower. Luster is abundant, swirling around the wood-grained pewter and baby blue patina, appearing as a singular pool of toned splendor. The devices, although low relief, have retained incredible detail. This wonder coin is surely one of the top prizes in this auction.

Specialists will also undoubtedly be interested in coins like these:

