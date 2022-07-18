United States 2015 America the Beautiful Saratoga Quarter

The America the Beautiful Quarters Program debuted on the heels of the 50 State Quarters Program and its adjunct District of Columbia and Territories program.

Authorized by Public Law 110–456, the America the Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act of 2008 called for the “issuance of redesigned quarters dollars emblematic of national parks or other national sites in each state, the District of Columbia, and each territory”.

Similar to the issuance order of the 50 State Quarters Program, America the Beautiful National Parks quarters are issued one per state, based on the order in which the selected site were first established as a National Park.

The America the Beautiful quarter honoring Saratoga is the fifth design released in 2015. The coin marks the surrender of British General John Burgoyne.

Burgoyne’s surrender at Saratoga on October 17, 1777 was a turning point in the war – not only in terms of territory held but also in the general mood of the rebellion’s primary European ally, France. After word of British defeat reached the royal court in Versailles, the French king Louis XVI and the American delegation began a months-long process to form an alliance. In February 1778, France declared war on England, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Design

Obverse:

A modern reworking of John Flanagan’s Washington quarter design. Washington’s left-facing bust sits in the center of the coin. Flanagan’s initials “JF” is visible in the bust truncation. Wrapping around the top of the coin is the legend UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. To Washington’s left is the inscription LIBERTY. To his right, the motto IN GOD WE TRUST. The coin’s denomination wraps around the bottom of the coin, written as QUARTER DOLLAR.

Reverse:

A thick semi-circular frame wraps around the coin. At the top of the frame appears the word SARATOGA. At the eight o’clock position is the inscription NEW YORK. At the five o’clock position is E PLURIBUS UNUM. At the bottom is the date 2015.

Edge:

The edge of the 2015 Saratoga quarter is reeded.

The scene of the surrender of the British General John Burgoyne at Saratoga, on October 17, 1777, was a turning point in the American Revolutionary War that prevented the British from dividing New England from the rest of the colonies. The central figure is the American General Horatio Gates, who refused to take the sword offered by General Burgoyne, and, treating him as a gentleman, invites him into his tent. All of the figures in the scene are portraits of specific officers. Trumbull planned this outdoor scene to contrast with the Declaration of Independence beside it. John Trumbull (1756–1843) was born in Connecticut, the son of the governor. After graduating from Harvard University, he served in the Continental Army under General Washington. He studied painting with Benjamin West in London and focused on history painting. British Major General William Phillips (British Army officer) (in yellow) British Lieutenant General John Burgoyne (in yellow) American Major General Horatio Gates (in yellow) American Colonel Daniel Morgan (in yelow) A full key is available here. The dimensions of this oil painting on canvas are 365.76 cm by 548.64 cm (144.00 in by 216.00 in).

Inside the frame is the depiction of the surrender of British General John Burgoyne to Continental Army General Horatio Gates. The scene is derived from John Trumbull’s famous work of 1821. On the left, is Burgoyne’s extended right arm, sheathed sword in hand. To the right, is Gates outstretched rim arm as it reaches to accept the sword. At the bottom right of the design, in italic script is the inscription “BRITISH SURRENDER 1777”. The designer’s initials appear at the bottom of the design; BF (Barbara Fox) on the sword’s sheath, and RG (Renata Gordon) on the right, underneath the date “1777”.

Designers

American sculptor John Flanagan’s work in the medallic and metal arts ranks him as one of the best artists of his generation. For generations of coin collectors, he is best known for his Washington quarter design ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Barbara Fox is a fine artist and graphic designer that joined the United States Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) in 2011 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

Mint artist Renata Gordon joined the engraving department in 2011 ( View Designer’s Profile ).



Coin Specifications