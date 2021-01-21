CoinWeek Podcast #148: How to Become a Professional Classical Numismatist

In this week’s episode of the CoinWeek Podcast, CoinWeek’s very own ancient coin expert Mike Markowitz talks about what it takes to become a professional classical numismatist. How do you start? Where should you go? What should you study? What languages should you learn? (Spoiler alert: Latin might be one of them.)

Mike passes on some advice he’s received from numerous dealers, numismatists, publishers, collectors, and experts from around the world about just what a person needs to know and what someone should expect trying to start out in the industry.

He also gives an overview of the market for ancient coins, what kinds of jobs exist, and also what kind of jobs adjacent to the field might help you gain entry or participate in other ways.

It’s not an easy business. But if you’re passionate about ancient coins, then it can be a rewarding one – and Mike tells you how next, on the CoinWeek Podcast.

* * *

* * *

