CoinWeek Podcast #167: American Silver Eagle Musings

This week on the CoinWeek Podcast, CoinWeek’s editor Charles Morgan talks about major advances in population for some of the Silver Eagle’s most significant early dates. Gone are auction results in the tens of thousands of dollars for super low pop conditional rarities. Was this predictable? In the long run, is “investing” in Silver Eagles even a good idea?

Charles brings the receipts in this episode.

