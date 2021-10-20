By Jack D. Young, Early American Coppers (EAC) ……

I am starting this series to review specific counterfeits that have actually been authenticated by third-party grading services and why the items are fakes! These will be short, concise summaries unlike my previous extensive CoinWeek summary articles but will always include comparison images to genuine examples to better document “what went so horribly wrong.”

I’ll start with images of the “Dark Corner” example for this installment.

The internet image does not do this one justice, as the surfaces are clean with “old silver” toning of blues and orange on the obverse. It certainly looks authentic to an untrained eye. But when compared to a genuine example, the differences are quite obvious.

Just a quick look at the obverse and it is hard to miss the portrait issues, especially the nose!

And the date on the reverse stands out as being really wrong; a friend and fellow researcher states that it looks “hand-cut”.

And a little like “Where’s Waldo?”, you can spend some time and see all of the other differences beyond the main “attribution” points for these.

As in my other research projects, I spent some time digging on the internet and found a second example in a German coin shop.

Trading some emails with my contact there, he reported this example was included in a large GB Commonwealth collection and came from a Canadian dealer in the 1970s. It is his belief that these were coined in the ’70s to satisfy the demand for what was then considered a really tough date (1882).

And to make this one even more interesting, my fellow researcher from “across the pond” owns a similar example dated 1863 with the same obverse and similar reverse and odd-looking date.

Best as always,

–Jack D. Young, EAC 5050