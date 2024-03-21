Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency

Dump Bank – One Half of the Coin Roll Hunting Equation

Rolled and loose coins are often deposited at a dump bank after being searched. Image: Adobe Stock.

(n.)

A dump bank is a bank used to dispose of unwanted rolled coins. The success of roll hunting greatly depends on having access to fresh material, and so collectors do not like to return coin rolls that have been searched through at the bank where they get their unsearched rolls from as this would lead to searching through picked-over rolls.

A good way to avoid looking at the same rolls multiple times is by marking the paper with your own code so that you can tell if you have handled the coins before.

* * *

