(n.) Pronounced “ECKS-urg”.

The exergue, sometimes known as the exergum, is the lowest part of a coin, typically found on the reverse. It usually features an inscription of some sort, such as a date, a reference to the design on the coin, or the authority by which the coin was struck, among other options available to the designer. The inscription in the exergue is written in a straight line instead of circling the perimeter.

