Extensive Collection of Swiss Shooting Medals in Stack’s Bowers May CCO Auction

The upcoming May Stack’s Bowers Collectors Choice Online (CCO) auction will feature a rather extensive collection of artistic award medals from the PHG Collection, the vast majority of which emanate from the increasingly popular series of Swiss shooting medals.

While these beautiful and highly alluring miniature works of art present numerous collecting opportunities, some of the particular standouts include more traditional designs, like lots 73534—issued for the Federal shooting festival held in Geneva in 1887—and 73504—awarded at the Western Switzerland Shooting Festival held in Biel in 1893.

Others utilize timeless motifs and iconography, with Neoclassicism serving as a popular inspiration for engravers, such as lots 73531—presented for Geneva’s Society of Riflemen in 1882—and lot 73611—struck for the Federal shooting festival held in Frauenfeld in 1890. Still others parallel the changing art movements of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, employing hints of Art Nouveau on lot 73475—issued for the Aargau Cantonal Shooting Festival in 1902—and featuring strong nods to Art Deco on lot 73559—awarded at the Sempach annual shooting festival from the 1920s.

These festival-centric issues weren’t limited to medallic form, however, as coins at times also commemorated the events, with the crown module offering a great analog to the award medals. An early example of a “shooting Taler” is lot 73547—a 4 Francs from 1842 celebrating the Federal Free Shoot in Chur.

No matter one’s specific collecting focus or interests, the PHG Collection likely offers a number of treasures for collectors both advanced and novice.

* * *

Featured Shooting Medal Highlights

Lot 73475

SWITZERLAND. Aargau Cantonal Shooting Festival

in Brugg Silver Medal, 1902.

PCGS MS-64.

Lot 73504

SWITZERLAND. Western Switzerland Shooting Festival

in Biel Silver Medal, 1893.

NGC MS-65.

Lot 73531

SWITZERLAND. Fourth Cantonal Shooting Festival

of the Geneva Riflemen Silver Medal, 1882.

PCGS SPECIMEN-63.

Lot 73534

SWITZERLAND. Swiss Confederation Shooting Festival

in Geneva Silver Medal, 1887.

PCGS SPECIMEN-64.

Lot 73547

SWITZERLAND. Federal Free Shoot

in Chur 4 Francs, Munich Mint, 1842.

NGC MS-65.

Lot 73559

SWITZERLAND. Sempach Annual Shooting Festival

Honorary Silver Medal, ND (ca. 1920-1930).

PCGS SPECIMEN-64.

Lot 73611

SWITZERLAND. Swiss Confederation Shooting Festival

in Frauenfeld Bronze Medal, 1890.

PCGS SPECIMEN-65.

* * *

