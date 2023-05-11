Unusual Standing Liberty Quarter Error Caps Off Historic JustHavingFun Collection Sales

The last Standing Liberty quarter from the multi-million dollar JustHavingFun collection–a 50% off-center error coin dated 1919 and graded XF-45 by PCGS–is being offered by GreatCollections.com, with bidding ending on Sunday, May 21 at 5:11:30 Pacific Time (8:11:30 Eastern). At the time of writing, the highest bid for the dramatic mint error is $18,500 USD after 16 bids.

Often, you can’t guess which coin excites a sophisticated collector the most, but for the late coin collector Steve Heller, better known online as the “JustHavingFun collector”, this coin was it.

It’s a lightly circulated dramatic United States Mint error 1919 Standing Liberty quarter, which is struck at least 50% off center. Forget the Full Head designation–this example has NO head, and is bisected at the torso. What remains visible is half of the letters of the motto IN GOD WE TRUST. Liberty’s hips to toes, and a distorted but visible date. On the coin’s reverse, the eagle’s wings are nearly complete, but the stars and legend fade into the flat silver planchet, which has taken on a dusky pewter hue.

This is the most spectacular off-center mint error for the Standing Liberty series and will certainly be the centerpiece of any error enthusiast’s collection.

