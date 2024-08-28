Gem Barber Half Dollars From Hansen Collection at DLRC

Hansen Collection Barber Half Dollars in DLRC Red Carpet Auction 30

Red Carpet Rarities Auction #30 from DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) is live but closes on Thursday, September 12. Among the PCGS-, NGC-, and CAC-approved highlights from the D.L. Hansen Collection are a scarce Micro O variety 1892-O Barber Half Dollar CACG MS64; a Premium Gem 1894-O Barber Half Dollar CACG MS66+; an incredibly contrasted 1897 Barber Half Dollar CACG PR67DCAM; a tied-for-finest 1898-S Barber Half Dollar PCGS MS66+; a sole Prooflike 1900-S Barber Half PCGS MS65PL; and a colorful high-end 1907-D Barber Half CACG MS67+.

Additionally, DLRC’s Sunday, September 8 Auction is live and features over 700 lots – including more than 325 No Reserve and 50 Recently Reduced items.

Among the highlights in this week’s sale is a tied-for-finest known 1983 Roosevelt Dime PCGS PR70DCAM (No S); a rare and original 1795 Flowing Hair Dollar PCGS/CAC VF25 (3 Leaves); a high-end Carson City 1885-CC Morgan Dollar NGC MS67; a scarce Gem 1855 Gold Dollar PCGS MS65; a stunning slider 1907 Saint-Gaudens High Relief Double Eagle PCGS/CAC AU58 (Wire Edge); and a select key date Mexico: 1921 Gold 50 Peso PCGS MS63 (KM-481).

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, September 8.

Ready to Sell Your Coins? Let DLRC Help

Like the Gem Hansen Collection Barber Half Dollars offered above, DLRC always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

DLRC Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special. We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within three to five business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

* * *