The Korybalski Collection of Mercury Dimes at Heritage Auctions

September 3 will see the Live Session of The Michael E. Korybalski Collection of Mercury Dimes US Coins Showcase Auction, a highly focused selection from this popular series. This complete collection of Mercury Dimes features 100% Full Bands coins, as certified by PCGS, and 100% Gems; indeed, all but two coins have a numerical grade of exactly MS65. Currently ranked #6 in the PCGS Set Registry, these offerings will satisfy even the most discriminating of Mercury Dime specialists.

The lone key-date regular issue in the Mercury Dime series is the 1916-D, although the overdates from Philadelphia and Denver in 1942 render themselves as semikey issues. The 1942/1 Mercury Dime is similar to the Denver overdate of this year in terms of overall availability in Mint State, but the Philadelphia coin is about twice as scarce in Mint State Full Bands. PCGS reports 99 Full Bands grading submissions, which undoubtedly includes duplications, given the propensity of dealers to do upgrade attempts among key-date issues like the 1942/1 dime. Only several dozen Full Bands examples of this issue have appears in our auctions over the last three decades. Before this auction, the last MS65 Full Bands coin we handled was a PCGS-CAC example in our May 2022 Central States Signature, which realized $57,600.

Now, in this auction, we are able to offer a 1942/1 dime, also graded MS65 PCGS, and residing in a first generation “rattler” holder. We don’t doubt that many collectors will find this offering to be comparable or superior to that coin. Original, satiny mint luster yields hints of ivory and creamy-white toning over largely pristine surfaces. Even close examination with a loupe fails to reveal a single notable abrasion. A thin line separates the horizontal fasces bands, earning the Full Bands designation, which reflects a sharp strike that adds to the visual and technical merits of this high-end Philadelphia overdate. A comparable example of this important Guide Book variety may be years in showing itself on the market.

Other Korybalski Collection Mercury Dimes in this upcoming auction include:

The Live Session for the Korybalski Collection of Mercury Dimes auction is scheduled for Tuesday, September 3 at 9PM CT (10PM ET). You can bid on these coins right now at Coins.HA.com.

* * *