Legend Numismatics

HomeMedals and TokensHenry Lee Hook Bronze Medal : A Collector's Guide

Henry Lee Hook Bronze Medal : A Collector’s Guide

CoinWeek Notes
By CoinWeek Notes
This bronze example of the Henry Lee Hook bronze medal was sold by Stack's Bowers on November 21, 2021 for $16,800. Image: Stack's Bowers.
This bronze example of the Henry Lee Hook bronze medal was sold by Stack’s Bowers on November 21, 2021 for $16,800. Image: Stack’s Bowers.
  • Rare Bronze striking of Major Henry Lee’s Congressional Gold Medal
  • Fewer than 76 examples struck
  • Examples sell for thousands of dollars

Betts-575. Julian MI-5. Loubat 6. 45.3mm. 52.94g. Rare bronze striking of Major Henry Lee’s Congressional Gold Medal. Authorized by the United States Congress for Lee’s gallantry in his victory against the British at the Battle of Paulus Hook in August 1779. Obverse die was likely prepared by New Jersey die cutter Joseph Wright. The reverse was a late 19th-century reproduction. Between 35-76 pieces struck. Very rare Comitia Americana medal.

The medal’s obverse features a right-facing bust of Lee in military garb. Wrapping around the top: HENRICO LEE LEGIONIS EQUIT. PRAEFECTO. In small text wrapping around the bottom: COMITIA AMERICANA.

On the reverse, a thin wreath wraps around the inner rim. Inside is inscribed NON OBSTANTIS FLUMINIBUS VALLIS ASTUTIA & VIRTUTE BELLICA PARVA MANUHOSTES VICIT VICTOSO. ARMIS HUMANITATE DEVINXIT. IN MEM PUGN AD PAULUS HOOK DIEXIX. AUG. 1779.

  • PCGS SP63:  “The Lucien LeRiviere Collection,” Bowers and Merena, May 21, 2001, Lot 1079; “The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection,” Stack’s, May 2006, Lot 209; “The E Pluribus Unum Collection,” Stack’s Bowers, November 21, 2021, Lot 10031 – $16,800. Long almost bisecting die crack from 6 o’clock on the rim up the back of the portrait.
  • NGC MS63: “The Marlor Collection”, Heritage Auctions, January 8, 2014, Lot 3215 – $4,700. Long almost bisecting die crack from 6 o’clock on the rim up the back of the portrait.

 

CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes
CoinWeek Notes presents expert analysis and insights from Charles Morgan and Hubert Walker, the award-winning editors of CoinWeek.com.
Previous article
Henry Kreis – Coin and Medal Designer
Next article
Hippocampus – Strange Mythical Creature on a U.S. Coin

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PCGS Set Registry

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

NGCX Holders and Grading

DripShop Live

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2024 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Privacy Policy  -  Submit Articles  

2024 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.