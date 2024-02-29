Henry Lee Hook Bronze Medal : A Collector’s Guide

Rare Bronze striking of Major Henry Lee’s Congressional Gold Medal

Fewer than 76 examples struck

Examples sell for thousands of dollars

Betts-575. Julian MI-5. Loubat 6. 45.3mm. 52.94g. Rare bronze striking of Major Henry Lee’s Congressional Gold Medal. Authorized by the United States Congress for Lee’s gallantry in his victory against the British at the Battle of Paulus Hook in August 1779. Obverse die was likely prepared by New Jersey die cutter Joseph Wright. The reverse was a late 19th-century reproduction. Between 35-76 pieces struck. Very rare Comitia Americana medal.

The medal’s obverse features a right-facing bust of Lee in military garb. Wrapping around the top: HENRICO LEE LEGIONIS EQUIT. PRAEFECTO. In small text wrapping around the bottom: COMITIA AMERICANA.

On the reverse, a thin wreath wraps around the inner rim. Inside is inscribed NON OBSTANTIS FLUMINIBUS VALLIS ASTUTIA & VIRTUTE BELLICA PARVA MANUHOSTES VICIT VICTOSO. ARMIS HUMANITATE DEVINXIT. IN MEM PUGN AD PAULUS HOOK DIEXIX. AUG. 1779.