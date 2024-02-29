DripShop Live

Hippocampus – Strange Mythical Creature on a U.S. Coin

Hippocampus. Image: Adobe Stock / CoinWeek.

(n.) Also Hippocampos or Hippocamp.

A mythical creature of ancient Eurasian cultures depicted as being part horse and part fish or dolphin. Featured on the gold 50 asses of Etruria (211 BCE-200 BCE) and the U.S. 1915-S Panama Pacific International Exposition commemorative quarter eagle $2.50 gold coin, where it is surmounted by the personification of Columbia holding a caduceus in her left hand.

The term is also used to describe the seahorse (hippocampus hippocampus) and the portion of one’s brain responsible for storing memories and conveying emotion.

