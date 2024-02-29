Henry Kreis – Coin and Medal Designer

Sculptor, Coin Designer. Born 1899 in Essen, Germany. Died 1962.

German-born artist who immigrated to the United States in 1923. Received numerous federal commissions between 1934 and 1935.

Sculptor Henry Kreis is notable in numismatics as being the designer of the Connecticut Commemorative half dollar (1935) and the Bridgeport Centennial Commemorative half dollar (1936), his design of Joseph Robinson for the Arkansas-Robinson half dollar, as well as the execution of several notable medals, including the Connecticut Tercentenary medal (1935) and the Wise and Foolish Virgins Medal (1947).

Kreis won the Lindsay Morris Sterling Memorial Prize for Medals for his George D. Widener Gold Medal (Philadelphia, 1942) and the the “Artist for Victory” Exhibition $2,500 prize (1942). He designed the Birth of a Nation monument at Fairmont Park, Philadelphia. Kreis was a member of the National Sculpture Society, the American Academy of Arts and Letters, the Architectural League of New York, and the Connecticut Academy of Fine Arts. Kreis taught at the Hartford Art School.