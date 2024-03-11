How Erratic Coin Distribution Affected Mint Workers

By Roger W. Burdette, special to CoinWeek …..

Coming into the 20th century, mint facilities in the United States were putting coins into circulation on a mixed system of indirect and direct distribution. Before the reforms of 1873, anyone–individuals, banks, corporations, speculators–could bring gold and silver to the mints and request that it be coined into specific denominations. Our mints were little more than specialty manufacturers producing products (coins) for each customer, with little regard for the national economy. Exceptions developed beginning in 1857 when base metal alloy coins (copper-nickel cents) were introduced. These “minor” coins were produced only for government account and then issued at face value to the public in exchange for gold or silver.

The Coinage Act of 1873 placed all coinage struck on government account, and put gold and silver coins on the same distribution basis as minor coins–cents, three-cents, and nickels. These were profound changes to our coinage system but did not address a fundamental problem plaguing the Mint and Treasury since 1793: how to get coins into commerce efficiently, when and where needed.

The system in place was demand-driven. That is, if the Assistant Treasurer in the Sub-treasury in Boston told the Treasurer of the U.S. that Boston needed more quarters, then this was the Assistant Treasurer’s response to local banks telling the Assistant Treasurer in Boston that bank customers (merchants) seemed to be requesting a larger quantity of quarters in their coin and currency orders. Just like the previous run-on sentence, it took time to sort through the situation.

Once the U.S. Treasurer became aware of higher demand for quarters in Boston, his office had to determine if quarters could be shipped to Boston from the Treasury in Washington, or from one of the mints. However, since Treasury policy was to avoid keeping a large inventory of coins on hand, local demand often required the Mint Bureau to strike more coins – in this example, quarters. The result of this indirect demand and supply response was that United States Mint production of gold and silver coins was both sporadic, and sometimes far out of relation to demand by the time the coins were made.

