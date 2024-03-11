NGC counterfeit Detection

HomeUS CoinsHow Erratic Coin Distribution Affected Mint Workers

How Erratic Coin Distribution Affected Mint Workers

Roger W. Burdette
By Roger W. Burdette
The New Orleans Mint, C. 1900. Image: United States Department of the Treasury / colorized by CoinWeek.
The New Orleans Mint, C. 1900. Image: United States Department of the Treasury / colorized by CoinWeek.

By Roger W. Burdette, special to CoinWeek …..
Coming into the 20th century, mint facilities in the United States were putting coins into circulation on a mixed system of indirect and direct distribution. Before the reforms of 1873, anyone–individuals, banks, corporations, speculators–could bring gold and silver to the mints and request that it be coined into specific denominations. Our mints were little more than specialty manufacturers producing products (coins) for each customer, with little regard for the national economy. Exceptions developed beginning in 1857 when base metal alloy coins (copper-nickel cents) were introduced. These “minor” coins were produced only for government account and then issued at face value to the public in exchange for gold or silver.

The Coinage Act of 1873 placed all coinage struck on government account, and put gold and silver coins on the same distribution basis as minor coins–cents, three-cents, and nickels. These were profound changes to our coinage system but did not address a fundamental problem plaguing the Mint and Treasury since 1793: how to get coins into commerce efficiently, when and where needed.

The system in place was demand-driven. That is, if the Assistant Treasurer in the Sub-treasury in Boston told the Treasurer of the U.S. that Boston needed more quarters, then this was the Assistant Treasurer’s response to local banks telling the Assistant Treasurer in Boston that bank customers (merchants) seemed to be requesting a larger quantity of quarters in their coin and currency orders. Just like the previous run-on sentence, it took time to sort through the situation.

Once the U.S. Treasurer became aware of higher demand for quarters in Boston, his office had to determine if quarters could be shipped to Boston from the Treasury in Washington, or from one of the mints. However, since Treasury policy was to avoid keeping a large inventory of coins on hand, local demand often required the Mint Bureau to strike more coins – in this example, quarters. The result of this indirect demand and supply response was that United States Mint production of gold and silver coins was both sporadic, and sometimes far out of relation to demand by the time the coins were made.

The Effect on Mint Workers

Figure 1. Children playing in the Lower French Quarter in front of a working class house at 67 St. Philip Street (between Royal and Bourbon St.) New Orleans, November 1890. Photo by William Henry Jackson. Courtesy Library of Congress/ colorized by CoinWeek
Figure 1. Children playing in the Lower French Quarter in front of a working-class house at 67 St. Philip Street (between Royal and Bourbon St.) New Orleans, November 1890.
Photo by William Henry Jackson. Courtesy Library of Congress/ colorized by CoinWeek

Notes

Roger W. Burdette
Roger W. Burdette
Responsible for much original numismatic research in recent years, Roger Burdette was named the ANA Numismatist of the Year in 2023. Besides CoinWeek, he has written for Coin World and The Numismatist, among others. He is the author of Renaissance of American Coinage 1916-1921 (2005); Renaissance of American Coinage 1905-1908 (2006); Renaissance of American Coinage 1909-1915 (2007); A Guide Book of Peace Dollars (Whitman, 2009); and Fads, Fakes & Foibles (2021). He also co-wrote the NLG award-winning Truth Seeker: The Life of Eric P. Newman (2015) with Len Augsburger and Joel Orosz. Burdette served as a member of the Citizen’s Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) from 2008 to 2012.
Previous article
1878-CC Morgan Dollar : A Collector’s Guide
Next article
Draped Bust Half Dime, Small Eagle, 1796-1797 | CoinWeek

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PCGS Set Registry

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

Heritage Auctions March 4th