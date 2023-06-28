Indiana American Innovation $1 Coin Products on Sale June 26

The United States Mint will open sales for rolls and bags containing the third American Innovation $1 coin of 2023 on June 26 at noon EDT. The reverse design of the coins in these products honors innovation from the State of Indiana.

The following product options from the Mint’s facilities at Philadelphia and Denver will be available:

Orders are limited to 10 items of each product per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Introduced in 2018, the American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series featuring distinctive reverse designs that pay homage to America’s ingenuity and celebrate the pioneering efforts of individuals or groups from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Territories.

The Indiana American Innovation $1 Coin reverse design depicts a series of vehicles that showcase Indiana innovations from yesterday and today. From top to bottom, the design includes an early style gas automobile, a representation of classic car production, and a recent model of an Indy style race car. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “INDIANA.”

“I am honored to announce the American Innovation $1 coin for the State of Indiana,” said Ventris C. Gibson, United States Mint Director. “When I look at this design, I see the automobiles of our past and present transitioning in perfect harmony.”

“Come to Indiana today and you’ll find us at the epicenter of innovation,” said Eric J. Holcomb, Governor of Indiana. “Thrilling industries, including life sciences, medical devices, automotive technology and deeply rooted agricultural advancements abound in our high quality of life destination for top talent. Honing their skills here at top-ranked institutions of higher education, Hoosier innovators have launched global enterprises including Eli Lilly and Company, propelling treatments like insulin with a far-reaching impact. From the early automobiles of the 1890s manufactured by Elwood Haynes in Indiana to the globally known Indianapolis 500 that welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors annually to experience the cutting edge of motorsports, completion and collaboration are keys to Indiana’s economic and innovative engine.”

United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Ron Sanders created the reverse design, which was sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

The obverse of all coins in this series features a dramatic representation of the Statue of Liberty in profile with the inscriptions “IN GOD WE TRUST” and “$1.” The design also includes a privy mark of a stylized gear, representing industry and innovation. AIP Designer Justin Kunz created the design, which was sculpted by Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

Incused on the coin’s edge are “2023,” the mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.”

American Innovation $1 Coins are included in the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the subscription is canceled. For details, visit here.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The U.S. Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.