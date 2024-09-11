Mike Byers Mint Error News – An Amazing Proof Ike Dollar Off-Metal Mated Pair

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



This is an amazing off-metal mated pair of U.S. Proof coinage that combines two different off-metals. A clad dime planchet and a nickel planchet were intentionally placed in the collar at the same time and were struck by both the obverse and reverse Eisenhower (“Ike”) Dollar Proof dies. The placement of Eisenhower’s head on the obverse and the eagle on the reverse is perfectly positioned. This mated pair of Proof Ike Dollar off-metals is unique since it combines a clad dime planchet and a nickel planchet struck by Ike Dollar Proof dies.

Proof coins are struck by United States Mint technicians who hand feed the blanks into special presses. They are produced, examined, and packaged using extreme quality control. It is extremely unusual to find major Proof errors. A few broadstrikes, off-centers, double strikes (in collar), and off-metals have been known to be found in sealed Proof sets. Proof errors are aggressively sought after by many error collectors.

This mated pair was recently authenticated and certified by NGC and is from a 40-year-old U.S. Proof mint error collection. This mated pair belongs in an Eisenhower Dollar collection or a collection of major mint errors.

* * *