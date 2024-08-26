Mike Byers Mint Error News – Unique Off-Metal 1974 Canada $5 Olympic Commemorative Coin

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……



Unique 1974 Canada $5 Olympic Commemorative Off-Metal Mint Error

Struck on Experimental Silver Planchet

Intended for Uniface Essay Trial Strikes

PCGS MS64

This 1974 Canada $5 commemorative coin for the Montreal Olympics is a unique off-metal mint error. As noted on the PCGS insert, it was struck on a planchet with a silver fineness of 34%. The remaining composition is 65% nickel and 1% copper. The planchet was burnished or has an experimental finish. It lacks the luster of the regularly issued commemorative in .925 (sterling) silver. It was accidentally struck as a mint error on a leftover planchet that was used by the Royal Canadian Mint for the essay trial strikes. In addition to being the only known off-metal mint error in the entire Montreal Olympics Commemorative series, being struck on an experimental silver essay planchet places it in a league of its own.

Essay (essai) is the term for a trial, pattern, and experimental strike of a design that may or may not be adopted. Essays are often uniface test pieces.

The Royal Canadian Mint issued 28 commemorative sterling silver coins to help finance the hosting of the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. There were seven series of coins with specific design concepts: geographic, Olympic motifs, early Canadian sports, Olympic track and field, Olympic water sports, Olympic team and body contact sports, and Olympic motifs. There was a single series of four coins issued in 1973 and two series each issued in 1974, 1975, and 1976. Each series included two designs used on $5 and $10 silver coins. The obverse of all the coins features the bust of Queen Elizabeth II.

