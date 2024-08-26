CAC Coin Grading

HomeWorld CoinsMike Byers Mint Error News – Unique Off-Metal 1974 Canada $5 Olympic...

Mike Byers Mint Error News – Unique Off-Metal 1974 Canada $5 Olympic Commemorative Coin

Mike Byers
By Mike Byers
UNIQUE 1974 Canada $5 Olympic Commemorative Off-Metal Mint Error
UNIQUE 1974 Canada $5 Olympic Commemorative Off-Metal Mint Error

By Mike Byers for Mint Error News ……
 

Unique 1974 Canada $5 Olympic Commemorative Off-Metal Mint Error

Struck on Experimental Silver Planchet

Intended for Uniface Essay Trial Strikes

PCGS MS64

* * *

This 1974 Canada $5 commemorative coin for the Montreal Olympics is a unique off-metal mint error. As noted on the PCGS insert, it was struck on a planchet with a silver fineness of 34%. The remaining composition is 65% nickel and 1% copper. The planchet was burnished or has an experimental finish. It lacks the luster of the regularly issued commemorative in .925 (sterling) silver. It was accidentally struck as a mint error on a leftover planchet that was used by the Royal Canadian Mint for the essay trial strikes. In addition to being the only known off-metal mint error in the entire Montreal Olympics Commemorative series, being struck on an experimental silver essay planchet places it in a league of its own.

Essay (essai) is the term for a trial, pattern, and experimental strike of a design that may or may not be adopted. Essays are often uniface test pieces.

The Royal Canadian Mint issued 28 commemorative sterling silver coins to help finance the hosting of the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. There were seven series of coins with specific design concepts: geographic, Olympic motifs, early Canadian sports, Olympic track and field, Olympic water sports, Olympic team and body contact sports, and Olympic motifs. There was a single series of four coins issued in 1973 and two series each issued in 1974, 1975, and 1976. Each series included two designs used on $5 and $10 silver coins. The obverse of all the coins features the bust of Queen Elizabeth II.

Unique Off-Metal 1974 Canada $5 Olympic Commemorative Error Coin

 

Mike Byers Mint Error News

* * *

Mike Byers
Mike Byershttps://minterrornews.com/
Mike Byers is the Owner, Publisher and Editor of Mint Error News Magazine and the Mint Error News website that was founded in 2003. In 2009, Mike Byers published his first book, World's Greatest Mint Errors, which received the NLG Award for Best World Coin Book.
Previous article
2012-P Acadia National Park Quarter : A Collector’s Guide
Next article
ANA Members Exhibit Excellence at 2024 World’s Fair of Money

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Great Collection Coin Auctions

AU Capital Management US gold Coins

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals