ANA Members Exhibit Excellence at 2024 World’s Fair of Money





The American Numismatic Association (ANA) presented 57 competitive exhibit awards at the 2024 World’s Fair of Money in Rosemont, Illinois. Winners were announced at the Exhibit Awards Presentation & Reception and at the 133rd Anniversary Awards Banquet, both on August 9.

Thirty-two exhibitors of all experience levels, showing 54 exhibits, competed in this year’s program. Ten of those exhibitors were first-time entrants.

Michael Kodysz received the 2024 ANA Howland Wood Memorial Award for Best-of-Show for his exhibit “Lands Across the Sea: Connections to the African Continent on Coinage of the Later Roman World.” The Radford Stearns Memorial Award for Excellence in Exhibiting, presented to the first and second runners-up, was awarded, respectively, to Michael Shutterly for “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Bracteates (but were afraid to ask),” and also to Shutterly for “It’s Elementary!”

The ANA also presented 2024 competitive exhibit awards for young numismatists (YNs) age 17 and younger. The Charles H. Wolfe Sr. Memorial Award for the YN Best-of-Show Exhibit was presented to Hayden Howard for “Walking the National Mall: A Selection of Washington D.C. Commemorative Coins.”

The Thos. H. Law Award for the best exhibit by a first-time exhibitor at the World’s Fair of Money went to Steve Shupe for “A Year in Philadelphia.”

The Rodger E. Hershey Memorial People’s Choice Award, selected by convention attendees, was won by Michael Bourne for “Three-Cent Patterns: The Largest Exhibit Ever.”

The Women in Numismatics Award, for the best exhibit exemplifying the roles of women in numismatics, was presented to Ellen Tate for “Royal Mint Beatrix Potter Commemoratives.”

Michael Shutterly also received the Ira and Larry Goldberg Award for Best Exhibit of Coins that Made History, with his exhibit “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Bracteates (but were afraid to ask).”

The Derek Pobjoy Award for Best Exhibit of Modern Circulating Commemorative Coins was also presented to Ellen Tate for her exhibit of Beatrix Potter commemoratives.

Michael Shutterly received the Joseph E. Boling Award for Judging Excellence.

2024 Class Exhibit Awards

In 2021 the ANA board established a budget line for encouraging exhibiting. Some of this funding has been used to supplement the traditional award medals associated with the classes below. First place awards include a 1/10-ounce American Gold Eagle coin. Second place awards include a Proof American Silver Eagle, and third place awards include a bullion silver American Eagle. The open division best-of-show awards shown above include a half-ounce, quarter-ounce, or 1/10-ounce gold American Eagle coin.

Class 1: United States Coins, Lelan G. Rogers Memorial Award. All United States coins and patterns and all coinage or trade tokens used in pre-Federal America, except gold.

First place: Floyd Aprill, for “U.S. Philippines Proof Sets (1903-1906 & 1908).”

Second place: Michael Bourne, for “Three Cent Patterns: The Largest Exhibit Ever.”

Third place: No exhibit.

Class 2: United States Fiscal Paper, Sidney W. Smith/William Donlon Memorial Award. All paper money and bonds issued by the United States government, including military currency; pre-U.S. colonial, Continental, and Confederate paper money and bonds; state and private banknotes and bonds; scrip; college currency; and stock certificates. Essays, proofs, and souvenir cards of such items may also be shown.

First place: Dave Gelwicks, for “A Brown Back Journey Through Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.”

Second place: Steve Shupe, for “Postage & Fractional Currency Design Type Set.”

Third place: Michael Pierce, for “Discovery: The Last $10 1902 Plain Back Printed for The Pacific National Bank of Nantucket.”

Class 3: Medals, Orders, Decorations and Badges; Burton Saxton/George Bauer Memorial Award. Medallic items not used as a medium of exchange, or not having trade value, including orders and decorations, convention badges, and badges issued by fraternal orders or other organizations. Excluded are Masonic pennies and tokens included in Classes 5-8.

First place: Michael Kodysz, for “Zeppelins and the Great War: A Medallic History of German Military Airships in World War I.”

Second place: Pete Smith, for “Standing on the Shoulders of Giants.”

Third place: Christopher Bower, for “Select Medals and Commemorative Items for the 1909 Hudson-Fulton Celebration.”

Class 4: Modern Coins and Medals, John R. Eshbach Memorial Award. Coins and medallic (non-denominated) material issued 1960 and later, including philatelic numismatic covers.

First place: Ellen Tate, for “Royal Mint Beatrix Potter Commemoratives.”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

Class 5: Tokens, B.P. Wright Memorial Award. Items, including encased postage, issued as a medium of exchange for goods and services or for advertising purposes, but excluding American colonial items included in class 1. Includes Masonic pennies and substances used in lieu of medal.

First place: Erwin Brauer, for “The Original NORFED American Liberty Dollars 1998-2009.”

Second place: Jeffrey Rosinia, for “Berghoff Waiter Tokens.”

Third place: Tyler Tyson, for “McDonald’s 50th Anniversary of the Big Mac.”

Class 6: Casino Chips and Gaming Tokens, Archie A. Black Award. Items of all types and materials used as gaming pieces, including traditional and non-traditional tokens and other money substitutes, and including tokens used in military clubs.

No exhibits this year.

Class 7: Engraved Coins, Love Token Society Award. Numismatic items that have been converted into jewelry, amulets, or decorative objects. Examples are love tokens, hobo nickels, and “pop-out” coins.

First place: Simcha Laib Kuritzky, for “The Heh Amulet.”

Second place: Tyler Tyson, for “Identifying Hobo Nickels Carved by Frank Brazzell.”

Third place: No exhibit.

Class 8: Elongated Coins, Dottie Dow Memorial Award. Souvenirs created using an elongating machine, whether the underlying piece is a coin, token, medal, or blank planchet.

First place: Cindy Calhoun, for “Fighting Fire with… EDUCATION.”

Second place: Tyler Tyson, for “Elongated Coins of the Oklahoma City Zoo.”

Third place: Terri Ventresca, for “The American Presidents – An Elongated Series by Ralph Jones.”

Class 9: Coins Issued Prior to 1500 A.D., Dr. Charles W. Crowe Memorial Award. Coins, including gold, issued by any government before 1500 A.D.

First place: Mark Wieclaw, for “A Selection of Ancient Minting Errors.”

Second place: Bruce Bartelt, for “Twilight of the Gods: The Anonymous Pagan Coinage of Roman Emperor Maximinus II.”

Third place: No exhibit.

Class 10: Regional U.S. Numismatics, William C. Henderson/Fred Cihon Memorial Award. Numismatic material of any type specific to a particular region of the United States, such as the locale where the exhibit is being presented.

First place: Jeffrey Rosinia, for “Get Your Kicks – A Numismatic Cruise on the Mother Road, U.S. Highway Route 66.”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

Class 11: Numismatics of the Americas, Henry Christensen/John Jay Pittman Sr. Memorial Award. Numismatic material of any type issued or used in the Western Hemisphere outside the United States.

First place: Emilio Cortes, for “The 1893 Puerto Rico Exposition Medal.”

Second place: Emilio Cortes, for “The Puerto Rico Volunteer Corps: Alfonso XII (1880) and Alfonso XIII (1888) Constancy Medals Exhibit.”

Third place: John Csaszar, for “Canadian One Dollar Bills with Sovereign.”

Class 12: Numismatics of Europe, John S. Davenport Memorial Award. Numismatic material of any type issued or used in Europe, including Russia east to the Urals.

First place: Michael Shutterly, for “Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Bracteates (but were afraid to ask).”

Second place: Christopher Bower, for “Select Wildman Thalers of the German States.”

Third place: Marcus Turner, for “Financing the Great Patriotic War in the USSR.”

Class 13: Numismatics of Africa and the Middle East, Menachem Chaim and Simcha Tova Mizel Memorial Award. Numismatic material of any type issued or used on the continent of Africa or in the Middle East (from Turkey east through Iran and south to Aden).

First place: Michael Kodysz, for “Lands Across the Sea: Connections to the African Continent on Coinage of the Later Roman World.”

Second place: Simcha Laib Kuritzky, for “Israel & Currency: Her Innovative Approach to the Question of Idolatrous Money.”

Third place: Gamal Amer, for “A Short History of the Suez Canal as Told by Coins, Tokens, & Medals.”

Class 14: Numismatics of Asia and the Pacific, William B. Warden Jr. Memorial Award. All numismatic material issued, used in, or related to Asia east of the Urals and Iran, and in the southeast Asian, Australasian, and Pacific islands (excluding Hawaii under the U.S.)

First place: Floyd Aprill, for “The Commonwealth of the Philippines (November 15, 1935 – July 3, 1946).”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

Class 15: Gold Coins, Gaston DiBello/Melvin and Leona Kohl Memorial Award. Gold coins of any provenance and era.

First place: Michael Shutterly, for “Heavenly Gold.”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

Class 16: Numismatic Errors and Error Varieties, Numismatic Error Collectors Award. Any numismatic material mis-struck or misprinted by the producer, including varieties caused by die or plate deterioration or damage. Items mutilated or altered after production are excluded.

No exhibits this year.

Class 17: Numismatic Literature, Aaron Feldman Memorial Award. Printed and manuscript (published or unpublished) literature dealing with any numismatic subject.

First place: Erwin Brauer, for “Two Significant Numismatic Entrepreneurs: Their Selected Unique, Rare and Related Literature.”

Second place: Michael Shutterly, for “A Library of the Works of David R. Sear.”

Third place: Franklin Noel, for “Odyssey of a Half Cent: From Discovery Coin to My Coin.”

Class 18: General, Specialized, and Topical, Robert Hendershott Memorial/Robert J. Leuver Award. Numismatic material not covered in other classes or covered by more than one class. Includes wooden money, political buttons and insignia, and other exonumia, as well as material linked by design, such as elephants or bridges, or by theme, such as political movements.

First place: Michael Shutterly, for “It’s Elementary!”

Second place: Kathryn Rosinia, for “Flower Fairy Coins.”

Third place: Greg Allen, for “PCGS Regency™ Holders.”

Class 19: Convention Theme, Clifford Mishler Award. Numismatic items of any type that, together with the exhibit text, illustrate the announced theme for the convention at which the exhibit is shown. The 2024 convention theme is “A Hobby for a Changing World: 100 Years & Counting.”

No exhibits this year.

Class 20: U.S. Commemorative Coinage, Society for U.S. Commemorative Coins Award. Material of any type or period related to United States commemorative coinage and to the events being commemorated.

First place: Hayden Howard, for “Walking the National Mall: A Selection of Washington D.C. Commemorative Coins.”

Second place: Simcha Laib Kuritzky, for “Vermont’s Catamount.”

Third place: No exhibit.

Class 21: Single Case, ANA Award. Any numismatic material that can be treated in a single ANA exhibit case.

First place: Michael Kodysz, for “boar hunt!”

Second place: Steve Shupe, for “A Year in Philadelphia.”

Third place: Simcha Laib Kuritzky, for “A Zionist So-Called Dollar.”

Class 22: Emeritus, Stuppler Family Award. Exhibits by individuals not otherwise eligible to exhibit competitively, or exhibits that have won best-of-show or twice won in class competition at the World’s Fair of Money. Any other exhibit may also be entered at the exhibitor’s option. The winner of this class does not advance to best-of-show judging.

No exhibits this year.

Young Numismatist Exhibit Awards

Class Y1: United States Coins, Edgerton-Lenker Memorial Award. All United States coins and patterns and all coinage or trade tokens used in pre-federal America.

First place: Hayden Howard, for “One Hundred Years of Ike: The History of the 1990 Eisenhower Centennial Dollar.”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

Class Y2: World Coins, James L. Betton Memorial Award. Coins issued 1500 A.D. or later in any foreign country.

First place: Ellen Tate, for “Royal Mint Beatrix Potter Commemoratives.”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

Class Y3: Paper Money, Kagin Family Award. Paper money and paper numismatica of all types, issued in any country.

No exhibits this year.

Class Y4: Israeli or Judaic, J.J. Van Grover Memorial Award. Israeli or Judaic numismatic material of all types. In the event no exhibits qualify, the award may be presented to another deserving exhibit.

First place: Hayden Howard, for “Walking the National Mall: A Selection of Washington D.C. Commemorative Coins.”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

Class Y5: Medals and Tokens, Charles “Cheech” Litman Memorial Award. Medals and tokens of all countries. In the event no exhibits qualify, the award may be presented to another deserving exhibit.

First place: Hills Howard IV, for “The Aluminum Tokens of the Union Pacific.”

Second place: No exhibit.

Third place: No exhibit.

Class Y6: Medieval and Ancient, Charles H. Wolfe Sr. Memorial Award. All numismatic material issued prior to 1500 A.D.

No exhibits this year.

Class Y7: Errors and Varieties, Alan Herbert Memorial Award. Any numismatic material mis-struck or misprinted by the producer, including varieties caused by die or plate deterioration or damage. Excluded are items mutilated or altered after production. In the event no exhibits qualify, the award may be presented to another deserving exhibit.

First place: Ariana Csaszar, for “Grizzly Bear Coins and Medallions.”

Second place: No exhibits.

Third place: No exhibits.

* * *

A special thank you to Tom Uram for sponsoring the 2024 ANA Collector Exhibits area in Chicago this year.

* * *