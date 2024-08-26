J&L Commemoratives, Hansen Collection Coins in Tampa Show Displays

Additional displays of superb, classic United States coins are planned for the inaugural Great American Coin & Collectibles Show in the Tampa, Florida Convention Center, September 11-14, 2024, according to show organizers. The exhibits at the Tampa show will also include outstanding items from the Dell Loy Hansen Collection, the most valuable collection of United States coins, and the largest public display of artifacts and memorabilia related to classic U.S. commemorative coins from the J&L Collection.

As announced earlier, the show will also feature the first Tampa display of the famous Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head Nickel as well as a 1943 Bronze Lincoln Cent, both courtesy of GreatCollections.

One of the new additions to the exhibits courtesy of Hansen and DLRC will be nearly 150 coins from his extensive collection. This display will include the Hansen Barber Half Dollars Collection from 1892 to 1915, the all-time finest set of its kind. There will also be a selection of Hansen’s Liberty Head Double Eagle $20 gold coins and Three-Cent Silver coins on display.

All the Hansen coins are now certified by CAC Grading, a Grand Co-Sponsor and the Official Grading Service of the Tampa show. Highlights of the exhibit include:

1855 Three-Cent Silver, CACG PR67 Cameo

1869/9 Three-Cent Silver, CACG PR67+ Cameo

1899-O Barber Half Dollar, CACG MS66+

1901 Barber Half Dollar, CACG PR68 Cameo

1851 Liberty Head $20, CACG MS64

1854 Large Date Liberty Head $20, CACG MS64

“The J&L Collection of classic United States commemorative coins from 1892 to 1954 is far and away the best commemorative collection in existence. Many of the coins are the finest known or tied for finest known and have spectacular, natural toning,” stated veteran professional numismatist and show planner Larry Shepherd. “Seven especially attractive coins from the silver commemorative half-dollars set will be displayed along with a huge assortment of rarely-seen original envelopes and holders, coin sales receipts, brochures, and literature about the events for which the coins were issued. It will cover seven booths and 35 cases; an amazing educational experience.”

The seven coins from the J&L Commemorative Coins Collection to be displayed are:

1937 Roanoke, PCGS MS68

1936 York, PCGS MS69, the finest known

1923-S Monroe, PCGS MS67+, tied for finest known

1892 Columbian Exposition, PCGS MS 68, the finest known

1936 Texas, PCGS MS68+, tied for finest known

1926 Oregon Trail, PCGS MS69, finest known

1934 Maryland, PCGS MS68, finest known

The finest set of “Stella” $4 denomination gold coins in the PCGS Set Registry and an 1845 Proof Set will be displayed by Tangible Investments of Laguna Beach, California. The superb-quality Stella was a major attraction during the set’s debut display at the recent American Numismatic Association (ANA) 2024 Chicago World’s Fair of Money.

The coins’ grades are 1879 Coiled Hair PCGS PR65+ CAM CAC with a mintage of only 20; 1879 Flowing Hair PCGS PR67 CAM CAC, mintage 425; 1880 Coiled Hair PCGS PR65+ CAM CAC, mintage 10; and 1880 Flowing Hair PCGS PR66 CAM CAC, mintage 35.

Shepherd announced the show will also present a new, fun concept for other displays, the Numismatic Educational Journey that will offer visitors a chance to win a Proof 2024 Morgan and a Proof 2024 Peace Dollar.

“About two dozen dealers have agreed to exhibit something special, rare, or of unusual numismatic interest at their tables. These are items the dealers have acquired over the years, are especially proud of, and decided to keep for themselves. They will share the items at the Tampa show for everyone to see in person,” he explained.

Attendees at the show will be given a list of participating tables to visit and copy a code. Those who finish the interactive, educational and enjoyable journey and collect all the codes will be eligible for a drawing to win a two-coin set of the United States Mint’s new release at the show, the 2024 Proof Morgan and Peace Dollars.

The Tampa, Florida Convention Center is located at 333 S. Franklin Street. Public hours for the show are on Wednesday, September 11, from noon to 5:30 pm; Thursday, September 12, and Friday, September 13, from 10 am to 5:30 pm; and on Saturday, September 14, from 10 am to 2:30 pm.

Admission is $15 from Tuesday to Friday, and admission is free for everyone on Saturday.

For additional information about the Hansen and J&L coin exhibits or the Great American Coin and Collectibles Show in Tampa in general, visit www.GACC.show, or contact Larry Shepherd at [email protected].

* * *