United States Mint to Offer Proof 2024 Morgan, Peace Dollars at New Tampa Show

Famous Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head Nickel will be among numismatic treasures on display at the inaugural Great American Coin and Collectibles Show in Tampa, Sept. 11-14, 2024

The United States Mint will be displaying and selling many items from the Mint’s current product line, including the first public sales of the 2024 Proof Morgan and Peace Dollars, at the inaugural in the Tampa, Florida Convention Center, September 11-14, 2024. The new show is being jointly produced by Coin World magazine and Shepherd Expos Management.

While supplies last, individual Proof 2024 Morgan and Peace Dollars will be released for sale to the public at the show on September 12.

The Mint will also have “a special guest” at its booth each day. Bill the Buffalo costumed mascot will hand out Youth Collector Kits and other educational materials for children.

“In addition to important participation by the United States Mint giving attendees the opportunity to see and buy the Mint’s superb quality numismatic products in person, visitors will find more than 700 dealers from across the country,” said Larry Shepherd, show manager.

“Several noteworthy exhibits are planned for the show. Information about the displays will be announced later, but I can confirm that courtesy of GreatCollections we’ll have the first Tampa, Florida display of the Eliasberg 1913 Liberty Head Nickel (PCGS PR66 CAC), the finest of the five known examples of what is probably America’s most famous rare coin,” explained Shepherd.

Significant discounts for the Tampa coin show at seven Hilton and Marriott hotel properties near the convention center are available with rates starting as low as $159 per night.

“We encourage dealers and collectors to book their accommodations as early as possible to take advantage of the special rates while they are available,” said Shepherd.

Information about the hotels and the special rates can be found at www.GACC.show/hotels.

For additional information about the Great American Coin and Collectibles Show in Tampa, Florida, please visit www.GACC.show, or contact Larry Shepherd at [email protected].

