2022 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set Available July 12

The 2022 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set will be available for purchase on July 12 at noon (EDT). The set contains two cards of 10 coins each—one from the United States Mint at Philadelphia and the other from the United States Mint at Denver.

The following coins are included, along with a certificate of authenticity:

Five American Women Quarters Program Coins with reverse designs honoring Maya Angelou , Dr. Sally Ride , Wilma Mankiller , Nina Otero-Warren , and Anna May Wong . The obverse of each coin in this series depicts a portrait of George Washington , originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate design for the 1932 quarter , which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2022.”

, Dr. , , , and . The obverse of each coin in this series depicts a portrait of , originally composed and sculpted by as a candidate design for the , which honored the bicentennial of George Washington’s birth. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2022.” One Native American $1 Coin with a reverse design honoring the contributions of Ely S. Parker of the Tonawanda Seneca , who is depicted in his Army uniform, serving as military secretary to General Ulysses S. Grant during the Civil War. During the surrender at Appomattox , Parker rendered formal surrender documents in his own hand. He is shown with a quill pen, book, and likeness of his signature—symbols of his experience as an expert communicator, and his graceful penmanship. The inscriptions “TONAWANDA SENECA” and “HA-SA-NO-AN-DA” recognize his tribe and birth name. Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “$1.” The obverse design retains the central figure Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste . Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The year of minting, mint mark, and inscription “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coins.

One silver Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel

One Lincoln penny

The 2022 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set is priced at $25.25 USD. Production is limited to 250,000 units. To initiate a REMIND ME alert, visit catalog.usmint.gov/uncirculated-coin-set-2022-22RJ.html (product code 22RJ).

This recurring set is also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Structured like a magazine subscription, this program affords customers the convenience of signing up to receive automatic shipments of products in a series. The shipments continue until the enrollment is canceled. For details, visit catalog.usmint.gov/uncirculated-coin-set-enrollment-MW.html.

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

