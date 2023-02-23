The United States Mint announces that the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a two-day teleconference public meeting on February 28 and March 1. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct business related to the CCAC’s responsibility to advise the Secretary of the Treasury on themes and designs pertaining to United States coinage.

Agenda (subject to change):

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Willie O’Ree Congressional Gold Medal

Review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2024 American Innovation $1 Coin for Missouri

for Review and discussion of candidate designs for the Liberty and Britannia Gold Coin and Silver Medal

and Review and discussion of candidate designs for the 2024 American Women Quarters

Who:

Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC)

When:

Tuesday, February 28, 2023, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm (ET)

Wednesday, March 1, 2023, 9:00 am to 1:00 pm (ET)

The meeting discussing candidate designs for the 2024 American Women Quarters and the other business mentioned in the agenda above is open to interested members of the public and news media.

Interested persons should call the CCAC HOTLINE at (202) 354-7502 for the latest updates on the meeting.

Interested members of the public may dial in to listen to the meeting at (888) 330-1716, access code 1137147.

Note: Dial-in access is listen only and phones must be kept on mute to not disturb discussion.

About the CCAC

In accordance with 31 U.S.C. 5135, the CCAC:

Advises the Secretary of the Treasury on any theme or design proposals relating to circulating coinage, bullion coinage, Congressional Gold Medals, and national and other medals. Advises the Secretary of the Treasury with regards to the events, persons, or places to be commemorated by the issuance of commemorative coins in each of the five calendar years succeeding the year in which a commemorative coin designation is made. Makes recommendations with respect to the mintage level for any commemorative coin recommended.

The CCAC was established in 2003 by Congress under Public Law 108-15.

About the U.S. Mint

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The United States Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

