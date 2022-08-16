United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson will participate in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N River Rd, Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois, 60018. The ribbon cutting will occur on Tuesday, August 16, at 12:30 p.m. (EST), and attendees will have an opportunity to meet with Director Gibson while visiting the Mint booth at Hall F – Booth 1925. The Fair runs from August 16–20, 2022.

The Mint will have the newly released 2022 American Women’s Quarters featuring Nina Otero-Warren available in the coin machine at its booth throughout the ANA week. Quarters honoring Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, and Wilma Mankiller will also be available at the booth for even exchange. The American Liberty Silver Medal (22DB) will go on sale August 18, and will be available at the show.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to:

Speak with United States Mint employees.

Obtain free education resources for educators.

Gather information on the Mint’s Kids Site, engage in educational activities, learn about Mint programs and operations, and gain an understanding of the link between coins and American history and culture.

Participate in the “Treasure Trivia” game, where children visit specific locations on the bourse floor to answer trivia questions designed to instill an appreciation for numismatics.

View a display of the upcoming American Women’s Quarters Ornaments.

View a display of the special limited edition 2021 American Eagle at Dusk and at Dawn 35th Anniversary Gold and Silver One-Ounce Coins scheduled to be auctioned on September 1.

Get help downloading the MyUSMint mobile application.

A wide variety of Mint products will be available for purchase over the counter, including the Presidential Silver Medals; 2022 Proof and Silver Proof Sets; and the 2022 Commemorative Coins honoring Negro Leagues Baseball and the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.