



2020 Austria Silver Niobium Coin Big Data €25 BU

The internet creates infinite possibilities and gives instant answers by placing the world at our fingertips. But while surfing the net we leave visible traces that businesses use to learn about our individual preferences by analysing the resulting large data sets, meaning that users lose their privacy and autonomy. The Big Data Niobium Coin, the latest edition in the best-selling Silver Niobium coin series, highlights the dangers and disadvantages of the digital revolution.

Our lives are digitized to such an extent that it is both virtually impossible to remember how we ever managed during our previous analogue existence and to imagine a world in which hand-held devices do not exist. The internet opens new possibilities to everyone who can afford access, but the data collected is usually stored digitally and can be analyzed with special software. Thus, before we delve deeper and deeper, we should ask ourselves the following: While I am learning on the internet, what is the internet learning about me?

In its niobium coin core, the obverse of Big Data features a human eye that represents surveillance on the one hand and the biometric method of iris recognition on the other, while the silver outer ring is designed like a camera lens.

The reverse of the niobium coin shows people under surveillance, which is recognizable from the 20:20 running time on the left edge of the outer silver ring. In the foreground of the niobium core, one of a number of human silhouettes is peppered with squares that symbolize the personal data collected about that person.

Coin Specifications:

Date of Issue 11 March 2020

Quality Special Uncirculated

Series Silver Niobium

Face Value 25 Euro

Minatage 65,000

Coin Design Mag. Helmut Andexlinger, Herbert Wähner

Diameter 34.00 mm

Fine Weight 9.00 g / 0.29 oz

Total Weight 16.50 g

Packaging Comes in a case complete with a numbered certificate of authenticity and protective slipcase