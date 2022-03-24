US Mint Opens Order Window for Purple Heart Colorized Silver Dollar

The United States Mint is announcing that the order window will open on March 24 at noon (EDT) for the 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Colorized Silver Dollar. The order window will be in effect for 30 days, ending on April 25 at 3 p.m. (EDT) or until the limit is reached. Production is limited to 25,000 units, with orders limited to one per household for the first 24 hours of sales.

Struck in 99.9 percent silver, the 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Colorized Silver Dollar obverse features the Purple Heart medal with purple shading around the bust of George Washington. Inscriptions are “COMBAT WOUNDED & KILLED IN ACTION,” “LIBERTY,” “1932,” “2022,” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” Five stars represent the branches of the military.

The coin’s reverse shows a nurse in a World War I helmet as she bandages a wounded service member on a stretcher. More than 23,000 women nurses served in the Army and Navy during the war. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES of AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

The Mint’s Certificate of Authenticity is included with each coin.

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Colorized Silver Dollar (product code 22CQ) is priced at $95 USD. Orders will be accepted at catalog.usmint.gov/national-purple-heart-hall-of-honor-2022-colorized-silver-dollar-22CQ.html. Information about shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

Authorized by Public Law 116-247, the 2022 National Purple Heart Hall of Honor Commemorative Coin Program honors the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, an institution that commemorates U.S. service members who have been wounded or killed by enemy action. Surcharges in the amount of $10 for each silver dollar sold are authorized to be paid to the National Purple Heart Honor Mission, Inc., to support its mission, including capital improvements to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor facilities.

* * *

About the United States Mint

The US Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The United States Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

