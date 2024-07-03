Monumental Casascius 25 Bitcoin Offered in Stack’s Bowers Showcase Auction

By James McCartney – Director of Consignments and Numismatics, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



I am excited to announce that we will be presenting a monumental 2011 Casascius 25 Bitcoin as part of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2024 Showcase Auction. This exciting treasure was acquired directly from Mike Caldwell, the creator of the Casascius series, and has been cherished in a private collection ever since. It is one of only three graded by PCGS and carries a current face value of over $1.5 million.

Graded MS65, it will be the first example of this type and the largest crypto denomination to be presented by a live auctioneer. While there are a handful of larger coins in the Casascius series, the 2011 Casascius 25 Bitcoin is, for all intents and purposes, the largest collectible issue. Even so, approximately 65% of the original mintage has been peeled and more continue to be redeemed at a steady rate. This spectacular PCGS MS65 example is sure to generate tremendous excitement in our August crypto sale, which is poised to be the landmark event of the year for the physical cryptocurrency category.

We will also be attending the Bitcoin 2024 Conference this summer, which takes place July 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee. The conference will be held at Music City Center located at 201 Rep. John Lewis Way South. I look forward to engaging with Bitcoin enthusiasts about the firm’s physical crypto auctions and introducing this community to more traditional numismatics such as rare coins and paper money. Conference attendees will be able preview auction highlights at our booth and register to bid in upcoming auctions, including the August sale. We will be accepting pre-approved auction consignments at the conference, including collections of physical cryptocurrency and traditional rare coins. To arrange a meeting at the conference or for any questions on this category or the Casascius 25 Bitcoin offered above, I can be reached at [email protected].

* * *