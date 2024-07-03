United States Mint to Open Sales for 2024 Uncirculated Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars July 11

The United States Mint has announced that the 2024 Morgan and Peace Uncirculated Silver Dollars will go on sale on July 11 at noon EDT. Production is limited to 275,000 coins each, and orders are limited to 25 coins per household for the first 24-hour sales period.

The 2024 Morgan and Peace Uncirculated Silver Dollars–both struck at the Philadelphia Mint–are priced at $76 each, struck in .999 silver, and have an Uncirculated finish.

Designed by former Mint Chief Engraver George T. Morgan, the Morgan Dollar obverse features Liberty in profile. A cap, flora, and a crown incused with the word “LIBERTY” adorn her head, while 13 stars, “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “2024” encircle her. The Morgan Dollar reverse depicts an eagle with outstretched wings clasping arrows and an olive branch, accompanied by a wreath. Reverse inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

The Peace Dollar was designed by renowned Italian American Sculptor Anthony de Francisci. The obverse features Liberty in profile, a radiant crown on her head. The inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2024.” The Peace Dollar reverse depicts an eagle at rest holding an olive branch above the inscription “PEACE.” Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

Each coin is encapsulated and comes in a blue clamshell presentation case that is placed in an outer box and sleeve and is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.

Both coins are included in the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program. Products listed in this program will be eligible for early release, carry an AB suffix in the product code, and carry a premium. Early released products are not eligible for discounts. No more than 10% of products with limited quantities will be distributed to authorized bulk purchasers.

To sign up for REMIND ME alerts for the Morgan and Peace dollars (you will need to sign up for an alert for each individual product), visit:

The Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars can also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. Once you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. To learn more, visit usmint.gov/shop/subscriptions/.

