Nancy Wilson, Bob Campbell Awarded at World’s Fair of Money

Two long-time collectors were celebrated during the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) 2024 World’s Fair of Money, August 6-10 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont. Their contributions to the numismatic community have made waves over the years, earning them recognition during the 133rd Anniversary Banquet on Friday, August 9.

Nancy Wilson: Elvira Clain-Stefanelli Memorial Award

The Elvira Clain-Stefanelli Memorial Award for Achievement in Numismatics is presented annually to a woman who has made significant contributions to numismatics through her research, leadership, and/or mentorship, and who has demonstrated a longtime commitment to the betterment of numismatics. This year’s recipient is Nancy Wilson.

Wilson is a diamond-level Heath Society charter member and an ANA past governor (1987-2005). A recipient of many ANA honors, Wilson, along with her husband John, has sponsored over 2,000 ANA members. They have been so successful in their recruitment efforts that the ANA named its annual member booster award after the outstanding duo.

An ANA donor, certified judge, and exhibit best-in-show winner, Wilson holds life memberships in a plethora of organizations and has served as a president or board member of several clubs. She has served as an ANA national volunteer for decades and has represented the ANA at its conventions and countless other coin shows from coast to coast. An engaging and enthusiastic collector herself, she has given hundreds of numismatic talks and written numerous articles.

Bob Campbell: Lifetime Achievement Award

In addition to Nancy Wilson, the ANA also presented an award to Bob Campbell.

A professional numismatist for over 44 years and a collector since age six, Bob has received the ANA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for his dedication to promoting the hobby and being a driving force behind its advancement. He and his wife, Carol, own All About Coins in Salt Lake City and work hard to improve the hobby through education and participation. The couple has been giving out coins instead of candy to kids at Halloween for over 50 years. Campbell formed his first coin club at age 11 and has been active at local, regional, and national levels ever since. He is a past president of the ANA and of every Utah coin club.

An instructor for 30 years at the ANA’s Summer Seminar, Campbell possesses specialized knowledge in counterfeit detection, grading, and detection of artificial toning on coins. He has assisted government officials and law enforcement with helping to protect citizens from the threat of counterfeits. He has taught seminars on the subject to several federal agencies, including the United States Secret Service, FBI, and Homeland Security. An author and generous ANA donor, Campbell also shares his knowledge by giving presentations to Scouts (he has been a Scoutmaster for over 40 years), schoolchildren, and other groups. He has held multiple offices in the ANA’s District Representative program, and he completely revamped the system to increase its effectiveness during his tenure as national coordinator.

