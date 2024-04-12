Near-Finest Two Cent Piece in DLRC Red Carpet Auction

Red Carpet Rarities Auction #9 from DLRC (David Lawrence Rare Coins) is ending on Thursday, April 18. This sale boasts over 90 lots from the D.L. Hansen Collection. Included in the auction are a near-finest 1867 two cent piece PCGS PR66RD CAM ex: D.L. Hansen; an ultra-low mintage 1854 three cent silver PCGS/CAC PR64 ex: D.L. Hansen; a rainbow-toned 1861 3CS PCGS/CAC MS67+ ex: D.L. Hansen; a rare and elusive 1872-CC Seated Liberty dime PCGS AU53 ex: D.L. Hansen; a scarce CAC-approved 1857 $20 double eagle PCGS/CAC MS63 ex: D.L. Hansen/Norweb/AWA; and a lustrous 1879-S $20 double eagle PCGS MS63 ex: D.L. Hansen.

Browse and bid on highlights like the 1867 two cent piece before Red Carpet Rarities Auction #9 closes on Thursday, April 18.

DLRC’s Sunday, April 21 Auction is also live and features over 550 lots – including more than 250 No Reserve and 30 Recently Reduced items.

Among the certified coin highlights in the sale is a scarce Carson City Mint 1870-CC Seated Liberty quarter PCGS/CAC AG03; a key date 1889-CC Morgan dollar PCGS AU55; a flashy 1903 Morgan dollar NGC PR66; a popular overdate 1853/2 $10 eagle CACG AU58; a near-finest 1867-S $20 double eagle PCGS MS62; and a High Relief, Flat Edge 1907 $20 double eagle PCGS XF45.

The C.L. Emmons M.D. / Meyer-Walk Collection is a wide-ranging collection of U.S. Coins that has been collected over the course of 80 years. Initially, the collection was the work of Grandpa Emmons, whose collection was auctioned off in the 1950s. However, certain pieces were not sold and now form the foundation of the current collection. From there, the current owner, Mr. Walk, has expanded the collection on his own, with the assistance of his wife to include many pieces from a wide range of series, focusing on quality and eye appeal. The highlights of this collection are complete sets of Morgan Dollars, Buffalo Nickels, Lincoln Wheat Cents, Indian Cents, Washington Quarters, Franklin Halves, and many more. The collection will be broken up and sold over a series of auctions in the coming year.

Browse and bid before the auction closes on Sunday, April 21.

Ready to Sell Your Collection?

Like the near-finest two cent piece and other rare classic and modern U.S. coins offered in the auctions above, David Lawrence Rare Coins always needs coins. When you are ready to sell, we’re here for you. David Lawrence offers three options that provide maximum flexibility to meet your needs while providing the highest quality personal service in the industry:

You can sell your coins to us outright. You can consign your coins. You can participate in our Guaranteed Auction Program.

David Lawrence Rare Coins Consignment Special

Check out our Collector Consignment Special! We are offering the following options that can be combined, or adjusted for your specific needs:

Maximum Returns – For coins over $10,000, consign with a reserve and receive 90% or consign with no reserve and receive 92%.

Immediate Cash Advance – For collections over $10,000, receive an immediate cash advance of up to 75% on unreserved consignments.

Fastest Turnaround – We will get your coins to auction within 3-5 business days of receipt, ending in approximately two weeks.

Standard terms still apply:

Coins from $1,000 to $10,000 – consign with a reserve and receive 85%; consign with no reserve and receive 90% No fee guarantee – no listing fees, no imaging fees, and no buyback fees Fast payment – payment within 30 days of sale; for this promotion, we can accelerate payment to two weeks in most cases

