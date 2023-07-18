Price Charting Coins
What Not Online Auctions
Stacks Bowers is buying and selling all rare coins and currency
Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals

HomeCounterfeits

NGC Counterfeit Detection: 2002 American Silver Eagle

By Numismatic Guaranty Company

A counterfeiter hoped that this computer-generated fake would fly under the radar

 

By Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) ……
 

The American Silver Eagle is the flagship silver bullion coin of the United States. Its obverse features Adolph A. Weinman’s renowned Walking Liberty design used on the half dollar from 1917 to 1947. From its inception in 1986 until a design change in mid-2021, the Silver Eagle featured on its reverse a heraldic eagle motif created by esteemed sculptor and former United States Mint Chief Engraver John Mercanti.

2002 American Silver Eagle. Image: NGC.
A genuine 2002 silver American Eagle. Image: NGC.
Counterfeit 2002 American Silver Eagle. Image: NGC.
Counterfeit 2002 American Silver Eagle. Image: NGC.

Recently, Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) received a submission of a purported 2002 American Silver Eagle. This particular coin’s problems begin with its size. It is much thicker than expected because it was struck on a planchet made mostly of nickel and copper instead of silver, which has a much higher density. This was clever on the counterfeiter’s part, as the Silver Eagle is more likely to be weighed than subjected to metallurgical testing or have its thickness measured.

Take a close look at Liberty's arm on the counterfeit (right). It's clear that this coin lacks the quality of an original.
Take a close look at Liberty’s arm on the counterfeit (right). It’s clear that this coin lacks the quality of an original.

The coin also has very poor details that are especially evident upon close inspection. Look at Liberty’s outstretched hand on the obverse (above) or the letters in E PLURIBUS UNUM on the reverse (below).

The letters E PLURIBIS UNUM are poorly detailed on the reverse of the counterfeit (bottom) in comparison to the genuine coin (top).
The letters E PLURIBIS UNUM are poorly detailed on the reverse of the counterfeit (bottom) in comparison to the genuine coin (top).

The dies for this fake were probably created using a computer numerical control (CNC) machine, which is essentially a computer-controlled lathe. This process left behind some telling marks, such as lines throughout the design that are particularly visible within the shafts of the arrows on the reverse.

With 10.5 million struck, 2002 Silver Eagles are easy to acquire, and genuine Mint State 69 examples sell for well under $100 USD, so why would a counterfeiter target this coin? For one, there is still plenty of room for profit, as the fake is struck in metals that are much less expensive than silver. In addition, the forger might have seen this coin’s commonality as an asset because some collectors might be tempted to skip third-party certification or only give it a cursory glance.

* * *

Interested in reading more articles on Counterfeit Detection? Click here.
 
Previous article
Roger Burdette: “Silk Purse” Coins
Next article
IAPN Holds 71st General Assembly in Marseille

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Price Charting Coins
AU Capital Management US - Ancient and World Coins
David Lawrence Rare Coins Auctions
CAC coin verification of grading

Great Collection Coin Auctions

American Numismatic Association Summer Worlds Fair of Money
Atlas Numismatics World and Ancient Coins
Legend Auction 60 on July 27

CoinWeek Facebook AccountCoinWeek Twitter AccountCoinWeek YouTube Channel

Site Map for CoinWeek

CoinWeek LLC. Copyright © 1995-2023 | All rights reserved. No portion of this site may be reproduced or copied without written permission.
PO Box 338 Silver Springs, Florida 34488 | PO Box 6450 Glen Allen, VA 23060| Office 434-327-0550 | Email:[email protected]

Blanchard and Company Gold and Precious Metals
L & C Coins Summer Sale
What Not Online Auctions

About Us  -  Contact Info  -  Advertise on CoinWeek  -  Terms and Conditions  -  Submit Articles  

2023 © CoinWeek DISCLAIMER: All content within CoinWeek.com is presented for informational purposes only, with no guarantee of accuracy. All News, Articles, Commentary and Opinions are contributed by the author(s), with or without compensation, who are solely responsible for the content, and do not represent CoinWeek Management. CoinWeek does not buy or sell coins or numismatic material and No endorsement or affiliation to or from CoinWeek.com is made.