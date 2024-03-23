Numismatic investment literature is a genre of often pulpy numismatic books that focus primarily on the coin market and offer various pointers or advice on how to invest in coins and turn a profit. These titles focus less on technical aspects of numismatics or historical research. Often, the assumptions made by the authors of these titles are unscientific or self-serving.

The genre developed starting in the 1960s and exploded in the ’80s. PCGS co-founder David Hall’s A Mercenary’s Guide to the Rare Coin Market and George W. Hayling’s The Profit March of Your Rare Coin Investment: 1935 – 1971 are two landmark titles of the genre.

