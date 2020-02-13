By Bureau of Engraving and Printing ……



The Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) is pleased to introduce the America’s Founding Fathers 2020 Currency Set. Each set contains a Series 2017 $1 note and Series 2013 $2 note from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, featuring the portraits of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, and matching serial numbers beginning with “2020”. This set is attractively packaged in a decorative, tri-fold folder, and each note is protected by a clear, acid-free, polymer sleeve.

Be among the first to own this extraordinary, presidential set. The America’s Founding Fathers 2020 Currency Set is $21.95 USD. Bulk pricing is available at $18.95 for quantities of 50 or more. Household quantity purchase limit restrictions of 50 units will be imposed for the first day of release. This exclusive set is limited to 8,000 units and will be offered during calendar year 2020 only.

The America’s Founding Fathers 2020 Currency Set and other BEP currency products may be purchased through the United States Mint by telephone, toll-free, at 1(800) USA-MINT (872-6468), at Mint retail locations, and through the Mint’s online store at catalog.usmint.gov. Customers are encouraged to set up a Mint store website account in order to easily check their order status and to track packages. BEP currency products are also available in BEP’s Washington, DC and Fort Worth, Texas Visitor Center gift shops.

For more information about the BEP, currency production, public tours, or events, please visit BEP.gov.

About the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP)

The Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) was established in 1862 and is the sole producer of U.S. currency notes. It also produces miscellaneous government security documents. BEP’s vision is to be the world standard securities printer providing its customers and the public with superior products through excellence in manufacturing and innovation.

