PMG Recertifies World-Famous D. Brent Pogue Collection of Banknotes

Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®) was chosen to recertify the more than 200 banknotes in the world-famous D. Brent Pogue collection. All of Pogue’s notes are now encapsulated in the latest generation PMG holder, which delivers superior optics and presentation along with the best long-term preservation.

Pogue, who died unexpectedly in July 2019, assembled the most valuable collection of coins and banknotes in history, with a market value well above $100 million USD. His banknotes reflect remarkable quality, rarity and scope. The collection includes many finest-known examples, special serial numbers, Star / replacement notes and other great rarities. Many of the notes are pedigreed to some of the most important collections of the last century.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will offer the D. Brent Pogue Collection of United States Paper Money in March 2020 in Baltimore in conjunction with the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo. The collection has a total estimate of $8 million to $10 million.

The rarities include a $10 Demand Note, one of the first “greenbacks”, issued as the Civil War began in 1861. It has a hand-written notation on the back signed by Charles Henry Dalton, at the time the Agent of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in Washington. The note is one of the rarest Demand Notes of all denominations, with just three examples known. Graded PMG 58 Choice About Uncirculated EPQ, it also is the finest known $10 Demand Note of any type or variety.

Another important note in the stunning collection is an 1863 “Spread Eagle” $100 Legal Tender Note, Fr. 167a. Graded PMG 65 Gem Uncirculated EPQ, it is the finest known example from this series.

A 1907 $1,000 Gold Certificate, Fr. 1219e, is graded an amazing PMG 66 Gem Uncirculated EPQ. It’s notable for stunning gold highlights on the front and a back where all of the ink is almost a sunset orange. This note is by far the finest of the 22 examples that have been certified by PMG.

Also particularly significant is an 1890 “Watermelon” $100 Treasury Note, Fr. 377, graded PMG 63 Choice Uncirculated EPQ. It is not only the finest known example in the series but also the only one to merit an Uncirculated grade.

“The D. Brent Pogue collection is one of the finest we have ever handled and we sincerely appreciate PMG adding their expertise to this event,” said Peter Treglia, Currency Director at Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

“The D. Brent Pogue Collection is known around the world for its quality, rarity and value,” said Mark Salzberg, PMG Chairman. “We are honored that Stack’s Bowers Galleries entrusted PMG to recertify these phenomenal banknotes.”

Pogue was one of three sons of Jean and Mack Pogue, the founder in 1965 of a Dallas-based international real estate management and development firm, Lincoln Property Co. He became a collector at age 10 when he found a 1915 cent in a bag of Lincoln Wheat cents his father had given to him.

Among the many other highlights of the D. Brent Pogue Collection of United States Paper Money are:

An 1869 $50 Legal Tender, Fr. 151, graded PMG 65 Gem Uncirculated EPQ.

An 1890 $100 Silver Certificate, Fr. 342, graded PMG 65 Gem Uncirculated EPQ.

An 1869 $100 Legal Tender, Fr. 168, graded PMG 65 Gem Uncirculated EPQ.

An 1875 $100 First National Bank of Lincoln, Illinois, Fr. 462, Serial Number 1, graded PMG 55 About Uncirculated.

An 1891 $100 Silver Certificate, Fr. 344, graded PMG 64 Choice Uncirculated.

An 1880 $1,000 Legal Tender, Fr. 187k, graded PMG 25 Very Fine.

An 1880 $100 Silver Certificate, Fr. 340, graded PMG 45 Choice Extremely Fine.

An 1890 “Stanton” $1 Treasury Note, Fr. 347, graded PMG 68 Superb Gem Uncirculated EPQ.

An 1891 “Seward” $50 Treasury Note, Fr. 376, pedigreed to the Harry Bass Research Foundation and graded PMG 64 Choice Uncirculated EPQ.

A 1922 Fr. 1200m* $50 Star Note Gold Certificate graded PMG 66 Gem Uncirculated EPQ.

An 1882 $500 Gold Certificate, Fr. 1216b, graded PMG 65 Choice Uncirculated EPQ.

A pair of 1875 Serial Number 1 $50 and $100 First Charter National Bank Notes, both graded PMG 55 About

Uncirculated and considered to be among the greatest National Bank Notes in existence.

A 1923 “Porthole” $5 Star Note Silver Certificate, Fr. 282*, graded PMG 68 Superb Gem Uncirculated EPQ.

