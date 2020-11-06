Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) is pleased to announce the promotions of Michael Browne to Chief Operating Officer and Max Spiegel to President on November 3, 2020.

Michael Browne was promoted to COO from the position of Senior Vice President of Operations. This move reflects Browne’s leading role in overseeing the daily operations of the CCG companies, as well as strategic planning and process management. Notably, Browne has spearheaded CCG’s efforts to increase capacity and reduce costs through lean manufacturing, automation, inventory management, and training.

Before joining CCG, Browne worked for both national and international companies, serving as Director of Merchandising at Vera Bradley, Inc. and Vice President of Licensing at IMG, among other roles. He holds a Green Belt Certification in Lean Six Sigma as well as a Masters of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

“I am thrilled to expand my role at CCG and look forward to continuing the development of streamlined and efficient processes that benefit our customers,” commented Browne.

Max Spiegel has been promoted to President of CCG from the position of Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Since joining CCG in 2010, Spiegel’s work has included enhancing the CCG companies’ service offerings, developing innovative marketing programs for CCG’s customers, and expanding CCG’s reach through the latest technologies, membership expansion, and greater presence at events around the world.

Spiegel is regularly tasked to lead many of CCG’s largest and most complex projects. He directed the launch of Authenticated Stamp Guaranty® (ASG®), Collectibles Authentication Guaranty® (CAG®) and (the soon-to-launch) Certified Sports Guaranty™ (CSG™); the expansion to new categories such as CGC Trading Cards; the leasing, fitting out and staffing of all of CGC’s international offices; and CCG’s ERP upgrade.

“My ambition has always been to make the collectibles markets larger, safer, and more diverse by expanding CCG’s global presence, improving our services, and reinforcing our position as the world’s leading independent authority on collectibles,” said Spiegel. “I am proud of our successes so far and I am excited to continue in these efforts.”

“I would like to thank Mike and Max for their unwavering commitment to excellence and their dedication to helping CCG achieve our goals,” said Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of CCG. “Congratulations to you both!”

The CCG companies include the world’s largest grading services for coins (Numismatic Guaranty Corporation®), banknotes (Paper Money Guaranty®) and comic books, magazines, and concert posters (Certified Guaranty Company®). Together, they have certified nearly 60 million collectibles since 1987.

* * *

About Certified Collectibles Group® (CCG®)

CCG comprises seven of the world’s leading collectibles services companies: Numismatic Guaranty Corporation® (NGC®), Numismatic Conservation Services™ (NCS®), Paper Money Guaranty® (PMG®), Certified Guaranty Company® (CGC®), Classic Collectible Services® (CCS®), Authenticated Stamp Guaranty® (ASG®) and Collectibles Authentication Guaranty® (CAG®). The CCG companies provide expert and impartial services that add value and liquidity to a wide variety of collectibles, including coins, banknotes, comic books, magazines, concert posters, stamps, and estate items. An eighth company, Certified Sports Guaranty™ (CSG™), will soon provide expert authentication and grading services for sports cards. Today, the CCG companies have certified nearly 60 million collectibles and maintain offices in Sarasota, Florida; London, England; Munich, Germany; and Shanghai and Hong Kong, China.

To learn more, visit collectiblesgroup.com.

