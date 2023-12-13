Potentially Unique 1610 Teutonic Order 10 Ducat in Stack’s Bowers NYINC Auction

By Greg Cohen – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



One of the highlights of the January 2024 New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) Sale from Stack’s Bowers Galleries, an impressive Teutonic Order 10 Ducat gold coin, was consigned from the Karl and Gertrude Pfatschbacher Collection. Dated 1610, this coin weighs a hefty 34.27 grams – more than one troy ounce of gold. It was produced at the Hall Mint in Austria and struck under Maximillian of Austria as the Grand Master of the Order.

The Grand Master of the Teutonic Order is depicted standing on the 10 Ducat obverse, wearing a crown, armor, and holding a sword, with the coin’s legend surrounding the portrait. The central device on the reverse is a knight on horseback, with the order’s arms below, surrounded by a circle of heraldic shields. In gold, this is listed as Fr-3379a and is unlisted in the KM reference.

These massive coins were struck from the same dies as the Talers, and were used either as a store of bullion, for use in large transactions, or most likely, as a presentation piece for some important person, perhaps even the Grand Master himself. As a type, the 1610 Teutonic Order 10 Ducats are extremely rare; in fact, our experts have been unable to locate another 1610, making the present piece potentially unique. Graded AU-55 by PCGS, it displays lovely and lustrous yellow gold color with only the barest trace of wear on the high points. This important European rarity (Lot 52086) carries an estimate of $40,000-$60,000 USD, and with such a dearth of examples of this denomination being sold, that level may well be exceeded.

The Teutonic Order is a Catholic religious institution, a military order founded during the Crusades in 1190. It was established to aid Christians on pilgrimage to the Holy Land. They also forced conversions in the Baltic during the Middle Ages, as well as protecting Catholics in Eastern Europe. At the time this coin was struck, the order was headquartered in Mergentheim, Germany. The Teutonic Order still exists today, awarding honorary knighthoods and administering hospitals.

